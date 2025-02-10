Robert Jenrick went on GB News to complain about the ‘filthiest streets in Britain’ and ended up totally trashed

Politics GB News Robert jenrick takedowns

Former Cabinet minister and Tory leadership wannabe Robert Jenrick isn’t happy with the state of the nation right now.

Specifically, he’s not happy with the amount of litter he keeps spotting all over the place. So much so that he went on the second home of Conservative MPs everywhere – GB News – to talk about it.

‘These are some of the filthiest streets in the country’ Furious residents of Britain’s second biggest city tell @RobertJenrick they are sick of their areas being trashed while the clean up can take weeks. Sign the petition to Stop Trashing Britain: https://t.co/ywrWDGLEDj pic.twitter.com/SV0Uduga1V — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 7, 2025

Here’s a little bit more of what Jenrick had to say when he shared his GB News report.

Parts of Britain look like a complete tip right now. It didn’t use to be like this. It doesn’t have to be like this. Here’s what’s happening and how we stop trashing our country with litterpic.twitter.com/Wg60dRQ5JD — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) February 8, 2025

And it went viral, if not for the reasons Jenrick – defeated by Kemi Badenoch in the Conservative Party leader members vote last year – would have hoped for.

Because he ended up – wait for it – totally trashed.

Er pretty sure you were the gaffer in charge of this stuff ?…. https://t.co/VjuokoArip — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) February 8, 2025

Man who spent 14 years voting to cut public services now complaining that public services aren’t doing enough… https://t.co/BKqvfMuU1v — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) February 8, 2025

It’s like blaming your parents for the state your friends left the house when you had a party whilst they were away. You’d have to be really thick to fall for this. Oh. Got it. — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) February 8, 2025

Wasn’t he the communities secretary in charge of this stuff? https://t.co/cjQQMi87JC — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 8, 2025

The bloke’s party (that he’s still in) were in power in this country, for the last 14 years btw. Just a little reminder for everyone lol — Ryan Murton (@ryan_murton) February 7, 2025

