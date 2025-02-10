‘What meal feels ‘good’ but is actually bad?’ – 21 dishes that you tricked yourself into thinking are healthy

Life british food r/AskUK

If you haven’t already jacked in your New Year’s resolution diet, it surely can’t be long before you do. And in the interim, you’re probably eating things that you tell yourself are healthy, but, if you’re completely honest, aren’t.

The good people of AskUK over on Reddit have been discussing this scenario, after user riscventures2022 asked ‘What meal feels ‘good’ but is actually very bad?’ and offered their own example:

‘I justify buying myself Leon’s chicken nuggets and chips on the way home about once a week, because they are gluten free, sold as ‘baked fries’ and I have kimchi on the side lol. What do you consider to be ‘good’ even though it’s bad for you?’

And it turns out plenty of other people are on a strict regime of fooling themselves too.

1.

‘Morrisons salad bar: by the time I’ve stuffed onion bhajis, falafels, bacon bits, potato salad, dressings, etc. into the little box!’

–Emergency_Town3366

2.

‘My Nana thought KFC was healthy because it was just chicken and chips.’

–BellamyRFC54

3.

‘That’s a burrito for me… rice and beans + protein + salad AND you eat the plate, perfection.’

–bohemian_bastard

4.

‘Curries, they seem good as it’s herbs, spices, tomatoes, some other veg and rice is somewhat healthy, but it’s loaded with enough cream and ghee to stop a heart, it’s healthier to inject the ghee straight in your veins.’

–ashyjay

5.

‘Granola, its super sugary.’

–steviOma

6.

‘Peanut butter. The amount I eat in one sitting makes it very bad for you.’

–Neddlings55

7.

‘I do a cheese chips and gravy (proper Yorkshire) but I make it with chips from the potato instead of chips from the freezer. I justify it by telling myself potato is a vegetable, cheese is protein and gravy is my life source.’

–Old_Pumpkin_7949

8.

‘Wagamama. It’s still not healthy as I’m sure full of salt and sugar, msg perhaps.’

–thegasman2000

9.

‘Frozen pizza. You can get a half decent frozen pizza which has like 800-1000 calories. Then you look at Domino’s and you can easily double it. So, it feels a good deal.’

–kebabking93

10.

‘Working in a bar I tend to eat caesar salad basically everyday and it feels like I’m being healthy but there is no way that much Caesar is good for me.’

–Future_Ad2171