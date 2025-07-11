People were asked to name something harder than this insane weightlifting stunt and of all the A++ responses this one beat all-comers
To Twitter, now, where people were asked to come up with something even harder than this, an insane weightlifting stunt which, it’s fair to say, looks very tricky indeed.
What’s harder than this? pic.twitter.com/9GGXn6x6AN
— flapjack 〽️ (@justflapjack) June 29, 2025
And it prompted no end of very funny and totally relatable responses …
Getting a back surgery in your 40s.
Ask them in a couple of years.
— Halil Babilli (@halilbabilli) July 9, 2025
Teaching bottom set year 8 period 5 on a Friday during a heatwave when it’s non uniform day and a there’s wasp in the room. https://t.co/VWJaNPYbHj
— Sciantific (@norchcity) July 10, 2025
trying to decide between giving a movie 3.5 or 4 stars on letterboxd https://t.co/AwpLFxRMoL
— Bob: Gooch Protocol (@bobgoochman) July 8, 2025
Pregnancy and childbirth.
— Jennifer Greenberg ️ (@JennMGreenberg) July 11, 2025
Reading out your WiFi password to friends and family and them getting it right first time.
— Stockport87 (@stockport87) July 10, 2025
Plugging in a charger in the dark
— Post (@postmetaX) July 10, 2025
… but this one surely beat all-comers.
Entering a password using the tv remote. https://t.co/dIMZQp10I6
— Paul (@bingowings14) July 9, 2025
Nothing harder.
