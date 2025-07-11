Magas are finally realising what everyone else knew about Donald Trump and these podcasting bros’ real-time meltdown got all the responses it deserved

Politics bros donald trump

The hosts of the Flagrant podcast, Andrew Schulz, Akaash Singh, Mark Gagnon, and AlexxMedia, are used to shouting whatever pops into their head as loud as possible every time a mic and a camera are in front of them. Until recently, most of that yelling was in support of Donald Trump. But it appears our bros have finally woken up.

The term “slow learner” comes to mind watching that clip. The people of Twitter are equally exasperated and the voiced their displeasure. Here are the most on-point responses.

1.

Wow even these morons are getting it pic.twitter.com/iZIgE6LrJw — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 10, 2025

2.

It’s almost like….yall fell for the grift. pic.twitter.com/eTC56zJVSO — dad (@dadnameless) July 10, 2025

3.

“Something changed”…errm no, you just got played. — Gin (@Skinwarsu) July 10, 2025

4.

The correct take. Either the Trump administration is covering something up OR they lied and exploited the r*pes of young girls to get elected. Which is it? https://t.co/o2DocGqTR1 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) July 10, 2025

5.

These guys have no conscience. They ride whichever political wave is more popular and makes them look good. Being on the Trump train is very unpopular rn so they gotta jump off and save face — Marie (@antimariiee) July 10, 2025

6.

Totally agree with the end of this, been saying the same: either they’re covering up child rape and child rapists, or they exploited child rape to help get Trump elected. Which one is it? https://t.co/6LjxThONxE — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 10, 2025

7.

I mean, wow. Who could have ever seen any of this coming. It’s not even fun to rub it in these idiots faces because they’re too stupid to realize that they were conned. — Karl Havoc (@KarlHavoc6969) July 10, 2025

8.

Imagine being so stupid you’ve only realised Donald Trump is a lying piece of shit in 2025. — John Franklin (@JohnFranklin_55) July 10, 2025

9.

Yes, you are idiots. We’ve been telling you MAGA morons that for years. Some of you are finally catching on. Better late than never, I guess. https://t.co/UKyqbr1sHS — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 10, 2025

10.