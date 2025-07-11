Politics bros donald trump

Magas are finally realising what everyone else knew about Donald Trump and these podcasting bros’ real-time meltdown got all the responses it deserved

Saul Hutson. Updated July 11th, 2025

The hosts of the Flagrant podcast, Andrew Schulz, Akaash Singh, Mark Gagnon, and AlexxMedia, are used to shouting whatever pops into their head as loud as possible every time a mic and a camera are in front of them. Until recently, most of that yelling was in support of Donald Trump. But it appears our bros have finally woken up.

The term “slow learner” comes to mind watching that clip. The people of Twitter are equally exasperated and the voiced their displeasure. Here are the most on-point responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2