21 funniest hot takes on the relentlessly sunny weather

Twitter heatwave

As you’re no doubt aware, we’re experiencing yet another heatwave. Your move, climate change deniers.

Not everywhere has been sweltering the entire time. Check out this contrast.

There was quite a contrast in the maximum temperature today pic.twitter.com/q84eUCeCDk — Met Office (@metoffice) June 30, 2025

We know where we’d rather be – and it’s not in a sweaty airport.

1.

Using a fan in this hot weather is great for seeing what the warm air from the other side of the room is like — Craig Deeley ️‍ (@craiguito) June 30, 2025

2.

Fuck it’s hot. I’m sweating like a Reform MP trying to pass a DBS check. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 30, 2025

3.

Not saying it's hot on the London Underground today, but I've just seen Virgil leading Dante down the steps at Baker Street tube station. They'll be taking the Circle Line. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 30, 2025

4.

5.

Just been WhatsApping with all your bosses and they say it’s okay if you take tomorrow off work because of the heat. I cleared it with them, so just stay home and drink lots of water. This one’s on me, I’ve got you xxx — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 30, 2025

6.

Me when the temperature in Manchester goes above 27 degrees. pic.twitter.com/ZTdpRwv0AZ — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) June 19, 2025

7.

8.

Remember to check up on your Goths. If you're hot, they're hot. Bring them inside — Secret Drug Addict (@ScrtDrugAddict) June 20, 2025

9.

Most of Britain this morning: “How did you sleep?”

“I was too hot” — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) June 21, 2025

10.

Dear Americans. When we Europeans complain about the heat we're not saying it's hotter here than whatever part of Satan's hole you live in – we're saying it's hotter than we find enjoyable. Maybe let's all sympathise with each other's suffering, it's too hot for arguing — Sara Weeda | サラ・ウェーダ (@saradesaar) June 30, 2025

11.