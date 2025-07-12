10 entirely tongue-in-cheek signs that you might be a complete and utter psychopath

Exclusive funny

We don’t generally like to judge people but, well, if you do one or more of these things then, just know, not only are we judging you but we’ll probably be avoiding you from now on in fear of what terrifying behaviour you may exhibit next.

10 signs to alert you that you (or someone you know) is a complete and utter psychopath

1. Watching TV with the volume on an odd number. (The only acceptable odd numbers are multiples of 5)

2. Putting the milk in the bowl before pouring in the cereal.

3. Eating a KitKat by biting directly into it rather than eating each individual finger separately.

4. Deliberately opening a crisp packet upside down.

5. When putting out snacks, happily putting two different flavours of crisps in the same bowl.

6. Hanging a new toilet roll with the paper hanging under.

7. Eating a burger (or a slice of pizza) with a knife and fork.

8. Eating beans AND toast rather than beans ON toast.

9. Squirting ketchup over all over a portion of chips rather than putting a blob of sauce on the side of the plate for dipping.

10. Sleeping with one foot outside of the covers (where monsters could easily grab it)







What did we miss?

Image Andrea Piacquadio, Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels