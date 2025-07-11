Dean Cain ripped the new ‘woke’ Superman movie for betraying its roots and was brutally schooled into another dimension

Celebrity dean cain superman

Dean Cain is back finally in the news again. The actor who played Superman on television back in the ’90s fired off some hot takes on the new James Gunn Superman movie and they were a glorious blend of ignorant and uniformed.

Ex-Superman Dean Cain Says James Gunn Made a ‘Mistake’ Calling Superman an ‘Immigrant’ and ‘It’s Going to Hurt’ the Box Office: ‘How Woke Is Hollywood Going to Make This Character?’https://t.co/3nmnhEaLqd — Variety (@Variety) July 10, 2025

Here’s a little bit of what Cain said.

‘How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times? For Superman, it was ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’ ‘Well, they dropped that… They came up with ‘truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.’ Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea. If you want to create a new character go ahead and do that.’

Never fear, because the internet stepped in to educate Cain on the backstory behind the character he played he for four seasons. Here are the most illuminating responses.

Superman is an immigrant. Always has been. It’s not ‘woke,’ it’s literally his origin story.

A child fleeing a dying world, raised in Kansas by adoptive parents, learning to balance two identities, if that’s not the immigrant experience, what is? — Tim (@TimothyAdriaens) July 11, 2025

“It’s going to hurt the box office”

-Dean Cain pic.twitter.com/9V3b3PRyBx — dukeofnewyork Ⓥ☭ (@dukeofnewyork3) July 11, 2025

Not sure you know this but if you’re not from here, you’re usually a refugee/immigrant lol. — Jam. (@JAMvsJAM) July 10, 2025

He really was the worst superman of them all. Not sure what was worse, his acting or his inability to understand the character. — Common of Houses (@CommonofHouses) July 11, 2025

??? He literally is from a different planet. Are you saying he’s a US citizen? https://t.co/yyjT41weUN — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 10, 2025

How does he not know the back story of a character he played for a number of seasons on TV? — Roe Fooking Oneal (@Roexoxoxoxo) July 10, 2025

