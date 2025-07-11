Celebrity dean cain superman

Dean Cain ripped the new ‘woke’ Superman movie for betraying its roots and was brutally schooled into another dimension

Saul Hutson. Updated July 11th, 2025

Dean Cain is back finally in the news again. The actor who played Superman on television back in the ’90s fired off some hot takes on the new James Gunn Superman movie and they were a glorious blend of ignorant and uniformed.

Here’s a little bit of what Cain said.

‘How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times? For Superman, it was ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’

‘Well, they dropped that… They came up with ‘truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.’ Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea. If you want to create a new character go ahead and do that.’

Never fear, because the internet stepped in to educate Cain on the backstory behind the character he played he for four seasons. Here are the most illuminating responses.

