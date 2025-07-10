Wait, how old are you? 17 very simple facts of life people found themselves explaining to other adults

Life adulthood r/AskReddit

Age is just a number. Just because you’ve reached your 20s, doesn’t mean you understand how the world works. Or, apparently, how a ventriloquist dummy talks. Nowhere is that more apparent than in this recent Reddit post by Wonderful-Economy762:

What couldn’t you believe you had to explain to another adult?

The answers exposed a baffling number of grown-ups who are walking around with massive gaps in everyday knowledge. The lack of common sense on display is disturbing. And to all of those adults out there trying to educate on these simple facts, thank you for your service.

1.

I had to explain to an 18 year old that you could get pregnant even if you’re not married. I was friends with a girl in high school and we were discussing birth control. She said she didn’t need any because she and her boyfriend weren’t married. Guess who was pregnant when she graduated.

Diligent-Touch-5456

2.

That the sun doesn’t follow you when you drive. It’s not stalking you it’s 93 million miles away.

Secret_soul_x

3.

I had to explain to an adult man that women don’t pee out of their vaginas.

Practical_Airport_10

4.

I’ve had to explain to more than one boyfriend how the pill (and ovulation) works.

Mistyam

5.

A few years ago obviously but I had to explain that a fax machine wasn’t a paper teleportation device.

baraqiyal

6.

Time zones. I worked at a call center and this woman didn’t know why we couldn’t call California until 11am. Us being on the east coast. She also pronounced Arkansas like Ar-Kansas. Like the state Kansas.

elocin1985

7.

That you can’t drive to Hawaii. I was a travel agent in the mid-1980s

Tranquility_is_me

8.

I had to explain to my mother how tax brackets work. She was worried that getting a promotion could lower her take home pay. It should be noted that my mother has a master’s degree, fortunately not in a field relevant to finance. For anyone reading this who doesn’t understand tax brackets they are structured so that it is impossible to take home less money if you earn more money.

GarethBaus

9.