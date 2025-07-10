Videos camilla Wimbledon

There was something about Camilla’s entrance into Wimbledon’s royal box that really got people’s goat – 13 smashing takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated July 10th, 2025

You don’t have to be a royal to sit in Wimbledon’s royal box, but it helps.

Joining Hugh Grant – a proper national institution – in the royal box on Wednesday was Camilla, Queen Camilla or Queen Consort Camilla (delete according to taste).

The BBC posted the video of her grand (well, grand-ish) entrance and there was something about it that got people’s goat. Really got people’s goat.

Spotted it yet? These people certainly did.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2