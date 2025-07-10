There was something about Camilla’s entrance into Wimbledon’s royal box that really got people’s goat – 13 smashing takedowns

Videos camilla Wimbledon

You don’t have to be a royal to sit in Wimbledon’s royal box, but it helps.

Joining Hugh Grant – a proper national institution – in the royal box on Wednesday was Camilla, Queen Camilla or Queen Consort Camilla (delete according to taste).

The BBC posted the video of her grand (well, grand-ish) entrance and there was something about it that got people’s goat. Really got people’s goat.

A warm Centre Court welcome for Her Majesty The Queen as she arrives in the Royal Box ✨#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bkq1uQUgkD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2025

Spotted it yet? These people certainly did.

Is it me or is one of the ladies in waiting basically ordering people to stand up? https://t.co/5gSZ5DEpGX — Brendan May (@bmay) July 9, 2025

That lady in the back motioning for people to stand up. Utterly pathetic. The fact that you bow down to that nasty woman is shameful. — IAmSage (@SageKnowsAll) July 9, 2025

The fact Camilla’s cronies had to pat people on their backs in order to get up for Camilla. Lol warm welcome my ass https://t.co/dPgU6XHDoe — Nina (@ShakeLS) July 9, 2025

There is no need to grovel to monarchy Unless Camilla arrives with her posse #NotMyKing #queencamilla #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OKHo6Jiv0q — #NotMyKing (@NoKingCharlie) July 9, 2025

Look at the idiot behind her telling the peasant to get up and clap. — Lee (@makemefamous201) July 9, 2025

