Kid Rock storming off in a huff because the audience didn’t clap enough is peak MAGA snowflakery

Celebrity kid rock MAGA

Kid Rock was an early adopter of sucking up to Donald Trump, which may be the only time the singer – whose songs we doubt many people could name – has been ahead of any curve.

If birds of a feather really do flock together, these flocking birds say a lot about all of them.

Kid Rock, real name Robert Ritchie, recently showed he lives up to the MAGA ideals by being an entitled whiny baby when he felt he wasn’t getting enough participation from the audience at Jon Bon Jovi’s JBJ bar in Nashville.

Here’s how that looked.

Kid Rock had a meltdown on stage in Nashville on Saturday night after the audience didn't clap enough and he stormed off stage. What a total loser. pic.twitter.com/piOIQApnTt — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 10, 2025

His flounce got exactly the reaction it deserved online.

1.

Kid Rock spent years calling everyone else soft, then threw a fit because his Walmart parking lot fanbase didn’t clap loud enough. pic.twitter.com/rKLqkcVVvc — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 11, 2025

2.

Here's Kid Rock walking off the beach because the ocean waves weren't responding to him. pic.twitter.com/S3GcA9dKkd — Allen Michael (@LiberalForce) February 10, 2025

3.

Classic MAGA manbaby rage — Not Adrian Dittmann (@NotChayse) February 10, 2025

4.

Kid Rock threw a full-blown tantrum in Nashville because the crowd didn’t clap hard enough. Yeah, big tough guy can shotgun a Bud Light in protest but can’t handle a quiet room? What a fragile little snowflake. pic.twitter.com/8F5fDGHJmi — Tony Michaels (@thetonymichaels) February 10, 2025

5.

kid rock was like such whiners https://t.co/z2NPd1n5ej pic.twitter.com/0TL5thiXBC — Just Dave ⛏✭ (@El_Daverino) February 10, 2025

6.

Has he tried not sucking? — MK4040 (@MK4040_) February 10, 2025

7.

On any weeknight in Nashville, there are 20 artists putting on a better show than Kid Rock. — Mike Z (@MikeZ____) February 10, 2025

8.

9.

lol I love that he got less of a reaction than a random cover band on the main strip playing Zombie by the Cranberries for the millionth time. — Dave (@sadheatlifer) February 10, 2025

10.

Remember this. No one ever stayed in their car waiting for a @KidRock song to end. https://t.co/CJwsecRAU1 — Nicky Horne, Esq. (@NickyHorne) February 10, 2025

11.

If Kid Rock can’t hold the attention of a room full of hammered boomers in Nashville, maybe it’s time to hang up the cowboy hat. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 11, 2025

12.

Not very alpha is it — Traveler and Observer (@MC94783561) February 10, 2025

To add insult to injury, We Begin Again put the boot in on the small matter of crowd size – an issue close to the MAGA heart.

18 people just can’t be expected to make much noise. — We Begin Again (@AlanCaryLiddell) February 10, 2025

READ MORE

Laurence Fox ended up watching Donald Trump’s inauguration in Kid Rock’s hotel room – 17 funniest and most brutal takedowns

Source Art Candee Image Screengrab