Kid Rock storming off in a huff because the audience didn’t clap enough is peak MAGA snowflakery

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 11th, 2025

Kid Rock was an early adopter of sucking up to Donald Trump, which may be the only time the singer – whose songs we doubt many people could name – has been ahead of any curve.

If birds of a feather really do flock together, these flocking birds say a lot about all of them.

@LozzaFox The queue was long at the convention centre so @calvinrobinson and I watched the greatest comeback in American history in @kidrock ’s hotel room. God bless and thank you to the American people for saving the west!

Kid Rock, real name Robert Ritchie, recently showed he lives up to the MAGA ideals by being an entitled whiny baby when he felt he wasn’t getting enough participation from the audience at Jon Bon Jovi’s JBJ bar in Nashville.

Here’s how that looked.

Agt Simon Cowell GIFfrom Agt GIFs

His flounce got exactly the reaction it deserved online.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

To add insult to injury, We Begin Again put the boot in on the small matter of crowd size – an issue close to the MAGA heart.

Source Art Candee Image Screengrab