Laurence Fox ended up watching Donald Trump’s inauguration in Kid Rock’s hotel room – 17 funniest and most brutal takedowns

Lawrence Fox was one of many what we might most politely call ‘the usual suspects’ who travelled to the US for Donald Trump’s inauguration day marking his return to the White House.

There was Fox, Suella Braverman, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Nigel Farage and, well, you get the idea.

Fox was there with his best buddy, Calvin ‘Sideshow God’ Robinson, but did they get a ticket for the inauguration itself? Of course they didn’t.

So how close did they get to the big event? This close.

The queue was long at the convention centre so @calvinrobinson and I watched the greatest comeback in American history in @kidrock’s hotel room. God bless and thank you to the American people for saving the west! pic.twitter.com/NKLo5jckIe — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) January 20, 2025

So not even the convention centre, settling instead for Kid Rock’s hotel room. And doesn’t he look delighted to have them?

The look on his face tells you this is the lowest point in Kid Rock’s life … so far pic.twitter.com/VXIdQ4kX2B — Don Geddit (@I_Don_Geddit) January 20, 2025

And we’ve read all the responses – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these people surely said it best.

flew all the way there and couldn’t even get into the room lmao. sad. pic.twitter.com/Q20afr9kFK — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) January 20, 2025

“Laurence! Laurence Fox! From Lewis! You know, Inspector Morse spin-off. ITV!!! Please mate. What if I give you a roll up?” pic.twitter.com/uSvCAvIzrD — Dougal D’Arcy (@MrDarcyDog) January 20, 2025

Who travels all that way to watch TV — Myspoon1984 (@Myspoon1984) January 20, 2025

A failed actor, a failed vicar and a failed rockstar go into a hotel room.

It’s the start of a joke isn’t it? — ScotsVix (@Scotsvix) January 21, 2025

You and the cosplay priest flew all that way to sit in a hotel room to watch the telly with a hillbilly has-been. What a fucking gimp — Marc Johnson (@marc3374) January 20, 2025

