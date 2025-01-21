US donald trump inauguration kid rock

Laurence Fox ended up watching Donald Trump’s inauguration in Kid Rock’s hotel room – 17 funniest and most brutal takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated January 21st, 2025

Lawrence Fox was one of many what we might most politely call ‘the usual suspects’ who travelled to the US for Donald Trump’s inauguration day marking his return to the White House.

There was Fox, Suella Braverman, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Nigel Farage and, well, you get the idea.

Fox was there with his best buddy, Calvin ‘Sideshow God’ Robinson, but did they get a ticket for the inauguration itself? Of course they didn’t.

So how close did they get to the big event? This close.

So not even the convention centre, settling instead for Kid Rock’s hotel room. And doesn’t he look delighted to have them?

And we’ve read all the responses – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these people surely said it best.

