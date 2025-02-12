US donald trump straws

Donald Trump is bringing back plastic straws because paper ones keep ‘exploding’ on him and these 13 comebacks are all worth sucking up

John Plunkett. Updated February 12th, 2025

Never let it be said that Donald Trump isn’t 100% focussed on the issues that really matter to Americans and indeed the whole world.

Like banning paper straws, for instance, because they ‘explode’.

And we mention it because it prompted lots of funny comebacks and these are all worth sucking up.

