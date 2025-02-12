Donald Trump is bringing back plastic straws because paper ones keep ‘exploding’ on him and these 13 comebacks are all worth sucking up

US donald trump straws

Never let it be said that Donald Trump isn’t 100% focussed on the issues that really matter to Americans and indeed the whole world.

Like banning paper straws, for instance, because they ‘explode’.

US president Donald Trump has signed an executive order to bring back plastic straws, claiming paper ones ‘explode’. pic.twitter.com/IwBXyzfNnM — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) February 11, 2025

And we mention it because it prompted lots of funny comebacks and these are all worth sucking up.

1.

Don’t worry – the cost of a dozen eggs is up 700% since last year. The price of gas is going back up. And Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum will drive inflation upwards while making cars and homes much more expensive. But hey, at least plastic straws are back right?!? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 11, 2025

2.

The most powerful man in the world uses this power to… ban plastic straws. Claiming “They explode” “I don’t think plastics are going to affect a shark very much… as they’re munching their way through the ocean”. What. A. Fucking. Moron.pic.twitter.com/xiZewykZIs — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) February 11, 2025

3.

“We asked 100 people to name something that explodes. You said ‘Paper straws’…..” pic.twitter.com/uhZw1mZDS2 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 11, 2025

4.

The Trump paper straw stand-up routine. A timeless classic pic.twitter.com/WMvYF0Cw7Q — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) February 7, 2025

5.

Isabel Oakeshott looks out of her Dubai flat window and sees someone drinking through a paper straw. pic.twitter.com/6gwiwMJtPc — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) February 11, 2025

6.

US president Donald Trump appears to deny the environmental impact of plastic & signs an executive order to bring back plastic straws, claiming paper ones ‘explode’ Heaven help us pic.twitter.com/ciQlg3maap — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 11, 2025

7.