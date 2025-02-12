Elon Musk says his Department of Government Efficiency is fully transparent because they ‘post their actions on X’ – 17 sceptical reactions

US elon musk

In case you were wondering how Elon Musk would damp down rumours that he’s the real power in the US Government, and Trump is his puppet, well – he isn’t.

Instead, he gave a press conference in the Oval Office, while his son X stood at his feet, sat on his shoulders, interrupted the adults in the room, and picked his nose. All perfectly acceptable behaviour from a four-year-old …but the behaviour of the 53-year-old was less acceptable.

Here he is, admitting that – despite the fact that he’s making decisions about funding for crucial programmes and people’s livelihoods – he gets things wrong. Badly wrong.

Elon Musk on spreading misinformation about condoms for Hamas: "Some of the things that I say will be incorrect." pic.twitter.com/McicZFxYzA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2025

His self-awareness scored a big fat zero, too –

Elon Musk and his young son have joined Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Musk, who is unelected, says there are some good people in the federal bureaucracy but they need to be accountable, calling it an "unelected" fourth branchhttps://t.co/7YO75xCpGF Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/t9saDCOGmI — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 11, 2025

Musk was pressed on his accountability by a reporter, keen to learn more about whether he was really self-policing as he delves into the country’s financial matters, seeing as his own company SpaceX continues to receive generous funding packages.

REPORTER: Are you policing yourself for conflicts of interest? What are the checks and balances? MUSK: We post our actions to the DOGE handle on X pic.twitter.com/j0TPjIi0Is — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2025

Reporter: The White House says that you’ll identify and excuse yourself from any conflicts of interest that you may have. Does that mean that you are, in effect, policing yourself? What are the checks and balances that are in place to ensure that there is accountability and transparency? Musk: We actually are trying to be as transparent as possible. We post our actions to the DOGE handle on X and to the DOGE website, so all of our actions are maximally transparent.

We can only assume that the reporter, and the rest of the country, would prefer someone to have more oversight of Musk’s deep dive into people’s tax affairs and the payroll of the Government. His answer certainly didn’t go down well with these commenters.

1.

Just like the Founders intended: "the President can do whatever you want, but they have to post about it on social media" — SDL (@SocDoneLeft) February 11, 2025

2.

"We are posting numbers with no links or sources on Twitter what else do you want us to do" https://t.co/PuxQOM2wZj — Tahra Jirari (@tahrajirari) February 11, 2025

3.

“The transparency is my tweets” -says man running a disinformation campaign — Politics Sloth (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) February 11, 2025

4.

He is a babbling fucking idiot and this is immediately apparent when he gets a question from a real reporter https://t.co/xa0Cmp5Lj7 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 11, 2025

5.

This is insane. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 11, 2025

6.

the way trump is just sitting there as elon takes power he's so washed https://t.co/CXZEyzrGlM — vo (@vanillaopinions) February 11, 2025

7.

You have have to give a credit to him…he picked up the language of the leader pretty fast….as transparent as possible, maximally transparent, I don't think there is any other organization more transparent, … Only thing that was missing is "beautiful". — Vasu Eda (@VasuEda) February 12, 2025

8.

So he ignores the conflict of interest part and responds that he posts the results on this platform, that he profits from when people go to view it, a direct conflict of interest. Also, he is targeting programs with active investigations against him… huge conflict of interest. — The Progressive Offensive™ (@ProOffensive) February 11, 2025

9.