Elon Musk says his Department of Government Efficiency is fully transparent because they ‘post their actions on X’ – 17 sceptical reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 12th, 2025

In case you were wondering how Elon Musk would damp down rumours that he’s the real power in the US Government, and Trump is his puppet, well – he isn’t.

Instead, he gave a press conference in the Oval Office, while his son X stood at his feet, sat on his shoulders, interrupted the adults in the room, and picked his nose. All perfectly acceptable behaviour from a four-year-old …but the behaviour of the 53-year-old was less acceptable.

Here he is, admitting that – despite the fact that he’s making decisions about funding for crucial programmes and people’s livelihoods – he gets things wrong. Badly wrong.

His self-awareness scored a big fat zero, too –

Musk was pressed on his accountability by a reporter, keen to learn more about whether he was really self-policing as he delves into the country’s financial matters, seeing as his own company SpaceX continues to receive generous funding packages.

Reporter: The White House says that you’ll identify and excuse yourself from any conflicts of interest that you may have. Does that mean that you are, in effect, policing yourself? What are the checks and balances that are in place to ensure that there is accountability and transparency?

Musk: We actually are trying to be as transparent as possible.

We post our actions to the DOGE handle on X and to the DOGE website, so all of our actions are maximally transparent.

We can only assume that the reporter, and the rest of the country, would prefer someone to have more oversight of Musk’s deep dive into people’s tax affairs and the payroll of the Government. His answer certainly didn’t go down well with these commenters.

