People shared the things Hollywood has tricked us all into believing and try seeing any of these 23 things in real life

The magic of the movies helps take us away from the grim reality of the world right now and we should all be grateful for that, obviously.

But it’s also got the unfortunate side effect of making some of us – make that nearly all of us – in believing in ‘real life’ stuff that just isn’t true.

Why are we wanging on like this? Because we got thinking of when u/brotherbrother99 asked this over on Reddit.

‘What are things Hollywood has tricked the general population into believing?’

And we’ve read all the answers – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to – and these came top of our box office.

1.

Hollywood tables: both bulletproof and capable of exploding into shards of scrap if a human falls on them.

Teledildonic

2.

That humans in history had good hygiene. We were absolutely disgusting.

summonblood



3.

That’s you can enhance photos despite the grain or pixelation. If you enlarge a photo you will not get a crystal clear image.

raisingambiguity

4.

No food shopping trip is complete without a baguette poking out of the top of the shopping bag!

tuffdadsf

5.

That helicopters can sneak up out of nowhere.

CaseyBoudreau

6.

When you go to a random bar and ask for a beer the bartender will automatically know what brand you want.

millerjas31

7.

That quicksand was going to be a bigger issue than it actually is in reality.

cmf1990



8.

That people with normal jobs can afford the most luxurious of apartments in new york, San francisco, etc.

austexgringo

9.

If you keep bothering her long enough she will fall for you. Nah, she will just think you are creepy.

penny_can



10.

Teenagers are supposed to look like they’re 25

shadowsofafox

11.

That you need to wait 24 hrs before you report someone missing.

cuentaderedd

12.

Air conditioning ducts are an easy way to sneak through buildings.

Artysupport7757



