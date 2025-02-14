Life r/AskReddit

Making friends is hard, especially when everyone else is so insufferable.

Sometimes, it can feel like you’re finally getting somewhere, and then they go and say something stupid, or reveal something about themselves that makes you groan and cut them loose.

Some friendships are not meant to happen.

Reddit users have been responding to the query, posed in the r/AskReddit forum:

What is that sentence, if someone says it, you instantly know you don’t want to spend more time with them?

And I hope you’ll agree that some of the revelations they’ve shared are flags so red they’re practically purple.

1.

Anything about how he’s an alpha male.

–flipper_babies

2.

I’m just brutally honest.

–Dragon_wryter “Me too, you’re an asshole”

–ClownfishSoup

See also “I have no filter”

3.

“It is my own truth”. It essentially means this person is done having a rational discussion with you because they already set their mind on how to interpret something. By claiming it is “their” truth, they make their claims immune from any criticism, even if the claims are factually unsupported.

–EssentiaLillie

4.

Anytime anyone is openly putting down their spouse. It’s a really gross habit and it immediately makes me assume you are the worst person ever.

–YoureSoStupidRose

5.

“If you’re not with me then you’re against me.” No time for people desperately looking for as many “enemies” as they can find.

–brog5108 Only a sith deals in absolutes.

–anchor2468

6.

Anything along the lines of all their exes/ex friends are craaaaaazy. They’re the common denominator, they’re definitely the crazy one

–errant_knight

7.

Basically anything degrading towards people in service.

–maya_rain2

9.