The White House just tweeted a ‘Two Kings’ picture of Trump with King Charles and it didn’t just not read the room, it was on a different planet – 15 princely takedowns

Politics donald trump King Charles twitter

King Charles and Donald Trump had quite an eventful playdate this week. There were speeches. Diplomacy. Jokes.

And now, thanks to the official White House Twitter account, some transparency into how the President of the United States views himself.

Dictator Trump has been ruling his monarchy for the last 18 months like a king and now he’s outright calling things as he sees it. Or at least the official White House Twitter account is.

Some Magas were LOLZing in the replies about trolling, but most of the responses took the post to be as literal as it has appeared to be since Trump bullied his way back into the White House for his second term.

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What the actual fuck? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 28, 2026

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Anyone else grossed out by this? https://t.co/Aigjv93x05 — Rex (@rexjonesnewz) April 28, 2026

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This is so deeply embarrassing for Trump. Fortunately for him, he is shameless. https://t.co/Ekuz5muByx — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) April 28, 2026

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