A Democratic congressman’s low opinion of Elon Musk led to an absolute zinger of a NSFW pun

In a well-functioning political system, Marjorie Taylor Greene wouldn’t have the power to run hair straighteners unsupervised, yet in President Trump’s America, she is in charge of the Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee, which has declared a ‘War on Waste’.

The fact that Marjorie Greene is on the DOGE subcommittee tells you how dumb and unserious that made up department is. — Jay (@JazzyJ87283918) February 12, 2025

Despite being little more than an amplifier for whatever Elon Musk claims he and his teenage mutant crypto-nerd bros find, yet mysteriously provides no evidence for, the committee will face scrutiny from members of congress – such as Robert Garcia of California.

In a reference to Taylor Greene’s shameful use of a blown-up image of Hunter Biden, naked, as a prop in a previous Oversight Committee hearing, he made the best pun we’re ever likely to see in a political setting.

It’s ironic that Marjorie Taylor Greene is in charge of the DOGE committee. Chairwoman Greene literally showed a dick pic last year in our Oversight hearing, so I thought I'd show one as well: a picture of President Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/CtnN4xMPU6 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) February 12, 2025

Garcia: I find it ironic that Marjorie Taylor Greene is in charge of running this committee. In the last congress she literally showed a dick pick in an oversight hearing so I thought I would bring one as well. Now this, of course, we know is President Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/u6SC8YAkE1 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 12, 2025

We somehow can’t imagine that passing muster in the House of Commons. Robert Garcia commented –

And it’s a HUGE pic. https://t.co/kIt7YAlMP8 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) February 12, 2025

The internet gave a virtual cheer.

Garcia just made history: first Congressman to successfully ratio someone in real life. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 12, 2025

Garcia is the best. — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) February 12, 2025

Good for him, America needs more like him with the guts to say enough is enough. — Don Ellis (@Don_COi) February 12, 2025

This is Democratic Representative Robert Garcia. Damn it, I like this guy. pic.twitter.com/GqpHtexPgL — Gene Trevino (@GenoVeno73) February 13, 2025

Damn I love this! — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) February 12, 2025

I’d like to report a murder. https://t.co/vKYUDK6z1s — Requiem Metal Podcast (@PodcastRequiem) February 12, 2025

Robert Garcia deserves a raise. pic.twitter.com/ZPFescUsLd — SeptemberRayne (@Lippyaddiction) February 13, 2025

This is how you communicate. https://t.co/jVvsvg3Ql6 — G M (@margath) February 12, 2025

Bruh came with the bars!! https://t.co/ERbALI3rAT — Carolina Niner (@CarolinaNiners) February 14, 2025

I’m not usually one for pointless stunts but this is objectively funny. https://t.co/lxvYMC7nrz — Brian Cox (@BCox5503) February 12, 2025

Perfect, because under Greene’s oversight, billionaires are the ones exposing themselves — Last Day With You (@Last_DayWithYou) February 12, 2025

He wasn’t done. When CNN asked about the stunt, he was ready to defend it.

CNN: Do you think that calling Elon Musk "a dick" is effective messaging? Rep. Robert Garcia: "Well, he is a dick." I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/E4U1fzQ8Sr — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 12, 2025

Looks like it’s Garcia 2, Musk 0.

