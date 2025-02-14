US US politics

A Democratic congressman’s low opinion of Elon Musk led to an absolute zinger of a NSFW pun

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 14th, 2025

In a well-functioning political system, Marjorie Taylor Greene wouldn’t have the power to run hair straighteners unsupervised, yet in President Trump’s America, she is in charge of the Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee, which has declared a ‘War on Waste’.

Despite being little more than an amplifier for whatever Elon Musk claims he and his teenage mutant crypto-nerd bros find, yet mysteriously provides no evidence for, the committee will face scrutiny from members of congress – such as Robert Garcia of California.

In a reference to Taylor Greene’s shameful use of a blown-up image of Hunter Biden, naked, as a prop in a previous Oversight Committee hearing, he made the best pun we’re ever likely to see in a political setting.

We somehow can’t imagine that passing muster in the House of Commons. Robert Garcia commented –

The internet gave a virtual cheer.

He wasn’t done. When CNN asked about the stunt, he was ready to defend it.

Looks like it’s Garcia 2, Musk 0.

