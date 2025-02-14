US RFK Jr.

Vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now in charge of the U.S. Health Department – 23 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 14th, 2025

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt since Donald Trump took office, it’s that there really is no idea so stupid and harmful, or a person so unsuited for the position Trump wants them to take, that Republicans will not support it – against the good of the country.

The latest proof of that is the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – RFK Jr. – to the role of Secretary of Health and Human Services, voted in by the cursed ratio – 52 to 48.

They wasted no time in getting him sworn in – presumably so that he can get on with banning fluoride from the water, or making America’s vaccine programmes opt-in.

Despite the largescale rejection of RFK Jr.’s political and personal choices by his family, he had the brass neck to invoke the memory of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, in his first public comment after confirmation of the appointment.

While the Chicken Pox Party Planners on Mumsnet may have let out a cheer, people who’d rather not see the U.S. – and the world – engulfed in a wave of deadly but preventable diseases were understandably glum.

Here are some things they’ve been saying.

