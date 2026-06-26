Sport cricket

You don’t have to be a cricket fan to enjoy this wonderfully slapstick clip from a village cricket match

David Harris. Updated June 26th, 2026

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We admit it, we just don’t get cricket. It’s all just a bit too slow and complicated for us. A test match series can last for a whole summer for goodness sake, and then end in a draw. What a waste of time. A book of the laws of cricket runs to more than 200 pages and contains its own baffling language such as ‘silly mid-off’, ‘cow corner’, ‘bunnies’ and ‘beamers’.

Having said that, we are very much fans of slapstick and physical comedy, so we enjoyed immensely the following clip shared on Twitter by Mr Stranger. It shows a batsman at a village cricket match and it’s fair to say that he’s not having the best of days.

If only all cricket matches were that entertaining.

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