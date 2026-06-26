You don’t have to be a cricket fan to enjoy this wonderfully slapstick clip from a village cricket match

Sport cricket

We admit it, we just don’t get cricket. It’s all just a bit too slow and complicated for us. A test match series can last for a whole summer for goodness sake, and then end in a draw. What a waste of time. A book of the laws of cricket runs to more than 200 pages and contains its own baffling language such as ‘silly mid-off’, ‘cow corner’, ‘bunnies’ and ‘beamers’.

Having said that, we are very much fans of slapstick and physical comedy, so we enjoyed immensely the following clip shared on Twitter by Mr Stranger. It shows a batsman at a village cricket match and it’s fair to say that he’s not having the best of days.

Greatest village Cricket video of all-time… There’s so much going on here 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mTbbfrhONh — Mr Stranger (@mrstranger005) June 20, 2026

If only all cricket matches were that entertaining.

1.

He won’t take his helmet off for the rest of his life….🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sourdough bread (@chieftrolly) June 21, 2026

2.

Loved village cricket. Always field on the boundary. No one could hit it that far, and you could have a pint while you’re doing it 👍🤣🤣 — Gareth Day (@GarethDay6) June 21, 2026

3.

Every cricket club has one Sunday player who is so inept that some of their performances turn out to be hilarious. However, you can bet your house on them returning next week for another go.

Arguably, a cricket clubs most valued player. — Keith Gentry (@TheKeithGentry) June 21, 2026

4.

Cricket is one of the few sports that you can tell whether someone is going to be any good just by looking at them when they’re stood still. — Andy Sage (@APSage) June 21, 2026

5.

Too long in the pub before the game. — Guardian’s Quitter ✝️ 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@GuardianQuitter) June 21, 2026

6.

I don’t follow cricket but this is hilarious 😂 https://t.co/Y38PrjM3mJ — Wayne Smith @waynesmith1971.bsky.social (@WayneSmithUK71) June 21, 2026

7.