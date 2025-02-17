People have been reflecting on this woman’s hilarious bafflement at the scientific properties of mirrors

Videos funny

Scientific concepts can be confusing, at times, and that’s why the people who understand them – like Professor Brian Cox, Bill Nye the Science Guy and Neil deGrasse Tyson are both popular and necessary.

Occasionally, though, people just make science more difficult for themselves than seems reasonable, like Bethany King – demonstrating for TikTok her problem with mirrors.

We appreciate Bethany’s willingness to laugh at herself – and to tolerate TikTok users joining in.

1.

This is why Elon Musk is running our country now.

The_Lazy_Goat

2.

This…this is why the world think Americas IQ is in the minus.

Jesse_Pymm

3.

Please America, fund education.

Ruffin

4.

Even the mirror is sighing at the question.

amcym

She wasn’t the only one scratching her head.

5.

I understand exactly what she’s saying and I don’t understand it either.

Daphne

6.

These are not unreasonable questions.

Loren Gravley

7.

She does have a point there if you think about it.

quoc hoang699

TikTok star Ann Russell, whose area of expertise usually lies in cleaning, has a wonderful way of explaining things without being judgemental, so she was the perfect person to put Bethany’s mirror conundrum into terms eeveryone can understand.

Here’s how people reacted to her intervention.

8.

See I know the answer but it actually still blows my mind.

TheShieldMaiden

9.

I remember asking those questions on mirrors when I was probably 8 yo.

Cymru 73

10.

Ann you’ve got the patience of a saint. Could never be me.

Ben O’Callaghan

11.

Primary school science, I teach this to my year 6’s.

Josephine Carter Art

12.

The angle of incidence = the angle of reflection.. I’m in my 40s and still remember this from highschool.

Erica P

13.

“How does it know” WHAT DO YOU MEAN?

Laney the Pooh

14.

This was a necessary explanation because I was also confused lmao.

izzzzyyyy

Clay MTD sumed up the problem with things people find confusing.

You can explain it to them, but you can’t understand it for them.

Very true. But we’d still love to see Ann explain tariffs directly to Trump voters …or Trump.

Source Bethany King