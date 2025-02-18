Andrew Tate had one of his misogynistic brain farts again, and got owned into the next decade

Twitter Andrew tate

Not content with cosying up to dictators, Donald Trump’s administration has reached out to try and persuade Romania to lift travel restrictions on Andrew and Tristan Tate, currently awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, money laundering, and assault, some of it involving minors. The brothers deny all the charges.

BREAKING: The Trump administration pressured Romania to lift travel restrictions on Andrew and Tristan Tate. U.S. officials raised the issue in a call with the Romanian government, pushing for their passports to be returned and for them to travel while awaiting trial, Financial… pic.twitter.com/g9whhv5UjL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 17, 2025

If the brothers were to be given leave to travel, it’s likely that they would be extradited to the UK, where they face other sexual assault allegations – which they also deny.

In the absence of a world cruise to distract him, Andrew Tate has continued to post his words of wisdom on Twitter, including this charming sentiment.

Probably a coincidence that it’s just days since a right-wing influencer announced that she had given birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child – an accusation he has neither confirmed nor denied.

There’s no way Andrew Tate would just be sucking up to the man who pulls the President’s strings.

Alongside the inevitable replies from fanboys boasting about their many baby mamas, there were these clapbacks.

1.

If your chin is trying to retract into your spine while saying shit like this, you're not a Conquerer, you're overcompensating. pic.twitter.com/re8kUYADL5 — Amanda (@EruditeElf) February 17, 2025

2.

Yeah, no one is a conquerer, because the correct spelling is 'conqueror.' You're welcome. — Jason (@PaintDoctorMD) February 16, 2025

3.

Opinion: It should be noted that even according to traditional historical standards Andrew tate would not be considered a ruler or a conqueror. — Learn from the past (@learnfrmpast) February 16, 2025

4.

Mate, raising kids with stability, love, and commitment isn’t conquering? Genghis Khan had thousands of kids, don’t see anyone calling him ‘Father of the Year.’ Real strength is in building, not just spreading your DNA like a WiFi signal. — Dee (@DeeWaynee94) February 16, 2025

5.

6.

How lonely men have kept this man relevant is beyond me https://t.co/b2eXYTYI4A — (@incogar_) February 17, 2025

7.

Bro thinks he's Genghis Khan but can’t even conquer his screen time limit. — Tomas (@evolvee33) February 16, 2025

One response really hit the target, and it was a thing of beauty.

8.

chill out Alexander the Great, you sell online courses. — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) February 16, 2025

The reactions to the reaction were most appreciative.

9.

10.

I searched for this account just to like this comment… — Rajesh Nukathoti (@RajeshNukath0ti) February 17, 2025

11.

Can’t leave his house but telling people how to conquer, sure thing — Holly F. (@Hollyjeeny) February 17, 2025

12.

Never getting rid of this app. https://t.co/CPONqBm3wj — Craig (@craig_krull) February 17, 2025

There was one last comment for Tate, who claims (with no evidence ever presented) that he has 10 children by several mothers.

MVP of child support. — Mitch Malone (@mitch__malone) February 17, 2025

