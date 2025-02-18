Twitter Andrew tate

Andrew Tate had one of his misogynistic brain farts again, and got owned into the next decade

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 18th, 2025

Not content with cosying up to dictators, Donald Trump’s administration has reached out to try and persuade Romania to lift travel restrictions on Andrew and Tristan Tate, currently awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, money laundering, and assault, some of it involving minors. The brothers deny all the charges.

If the brothers were to be given leave to travel, it’s likely that they would be extradited to the UK, where they face other sexual assault allegations – which they also deny.

In the absence of a world cruise to distract him, Andrew Tate has continued to post his words of wisdom on Twitter, including this charming sentiment.

If all your children come from one woman you are not a conquerer.

Probably a coincidence that it’s just days since a right-wing influencer announced that she had given birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child – an accusation he has neither confirmed nor denied.

A post by Ashley St Clair saying she had his baby a few months ago.

There’s no way Andrew Tate would just be sucking up to the man who pulls the President’s strings.

via GIPHY

Alongside the inevitable replies from fanboys boasting about their many baby mamas, there were these clapbacks.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

One response really hit the target, and it was a thing of beauty.

8.

The reactions to the reaction were most appreciative.

9.

10.

11.

12.

There was one last comment for Tate, who claims (with no evidence ever presented) that he has 10 children by several mothers.

