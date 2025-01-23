Celebrity Andrew tate

11 world-class responses to Andrew Tate saying he has only driven 20 of his 85 cars

Bruno Cooke. Updated January 23rd, 2025

Recently, the seneschal of the House of Machismo proudly informed his social media followers that he has only driven 24% of the cars that he owns.

He also showed them that he can do maths.

In August last year, it was reported that DIICOT, aka the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, would have to return €4 million worth of luxury automobiles to the Tate brothers.

The seized vehicles included several Hot Wheels collectibles: two Beatnik Bandits, a Pontiac Trans, four Deoras, and a much coveted Ford J-Car. Plus – and this was the real stinger – 14 issues of Car Craft Magazine from 1971.

Surprisingly, the Internet wasn’t bowled over by Andy’s revelation.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Often, all it takes is someone with their priorities in order to deflate a flex. Here’s a peach to end on, and something to think about…

