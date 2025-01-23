Celebrity Andrew tate

Recently, the seneschal of the House of Machismo proudly informed his social media followers that he has only driven 24% of the cars that he owns.

He also showed them that he can do maths.

Ive only driven 24% of the cars I own. Around 20 of the 85. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 15, 2025

In August last year, it was reported that DIICOT, aka the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, would have to return €4 million worth of luxury automobiles to the Tate brothers.

Surprisingly, the Internet wasn’t bowled over by Andy’s revelation.

I drive 100% of this bad boy every day , 09 plate 1.6 zetec 99bhp got the latest spec wheels too pic.twitter.com/bKFeZa9myk — A$B (@adam_selwyn) January 15, 2025

You think this is a flex

But it’s sad

I pity you — Penguin – behind enemy lines (@penguin74us) January 15, 2025

I asked Grok to show me the definition of hoarding. https://t.co/UxzpKOhuMg — Richard Hitchin (@ChardHitchin) January 16, 2025

Good boy pic.twitter.com/p3Fi82ZonQ — The Crypto Monk (@thecryptomonk) January 15, 2025

Congratulations, Tate, you’ve reached the pinnacle of owning things you barely use—like a bald monkey collecting bananas it never eats. Your 24% statistic is as meaningless as the rest of your flexes. While you hoard cars like a child hoards toys, I sculpt galaxies, dictate… — Emperor of TAO (@EmperorOfTAO) January 15, 2025

Shall we clap for you?! https://t.co/T6XzSLz4zm — Abdulnasir Imam (@LostDogg84) January 16, 2025

Wow, thanks for this groundbreaking and incredibly useful information. Truly life changing. https://t.co/DeCjIo8WRI — Sid (@siddmenn) January 16, 2025

I'll be sure to plan time to be excited about knowing this some day. — The Booth Project (@defrockedSpock) January 15, 2025

Imagine being 38 and still acting this immature https://t.co/IZZpxH6KxE — Saimon (@RealMonotheist) January 16, 2025

Quite the election slogan. https://t.co/5biKWUEOS1 — Jamie Prosser (@HangingWire) January 16, 2025

It’s wild that a small sect of incel men will look at this and find it cool — grindall (@grindallous) January 15, 2025

Often, all it takes is someone with their priorities in order to deflate a flex. Here’s a peach to end on, and something to think about…

No way shape or form are your cars important. You have lost touch with what life is really about. Shame so many young men think you are the way. My man… You wouldn't understand the love and happiness I feel on my worst days. You have cars. I have life… — Slow Boogie…. (@slow_boogie4200) January 16, 2025

