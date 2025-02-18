Kemi Badenoch claims ‘Western Civilisation will fall’ if the Tories don’t have a resurgence – no, really!

Politics Kemi Badenoch

You could certainly be forgiven for shrugging at the mention of the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC), the supposedly centre-right think tank founded by Jordan Peterson, amongst others, which has just held its third annual conference, with this one taking place in London.

The two-year-old international organisation hasn’t factored highly in British news, or even on the political magazine shows, which so often favour its Tufton Street counterparts.

All the usual suspects turned up to the ARC conference …as well as one unusual suspect.

Speakers at Jordan Peterson's Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference include Farage, Mike Johnson and… Big Suze??? pic.twitter.com/bM1ZUnYiOv — Ed Campbell (@edcmpbl) February 17, 2025

It championed the current right-wing talking points, including a warm embrace for fossil fuels, which will have been music to the ears of the oil executives in attendance.

"The ARC conference once again reveals “the close links between fossil fuel companies, the far-right, and climate disinformation,” said @JolyonMaugham , executive director of the UK-based Good Law Project."https://t.co/b9VtpEvYd5 — Good Law Project (@GoodLawProject) February 17, 2025

In her address, Kemi Badenoch praised Donald Trump, described ‘pronouns’ as poison, insisted that free speech is under threat, and – with no hint of irony – claimed that not just the UK, but ‘all of Western Civilisation’ will fall if the renewal of the Tory Party fails.

Kemi Badenoch says that Western civilisation will fall without the Conservative party Me: pic.twitter.com/L3scVJZgyq — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 17, 2025

Her claim was treated with all the seriousness it warranted – virtually none.

1.

I reckon we, and Western civilisation, will get on just fine pic.twitter.com/pbR2y64iAR — Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) February 17, 2025

2.

Party that served up five dismally useless different prime ministers in less than a decade thinks it is pivotal to the future of western civilisation. pic.twitter.com/1sdaVXnfMj — Brendan May (@bmay) February 17, 2025

3.

Kemi Badenoch: Western civilisation may fall without Torieshttps://t.co/mRLDT4LBlE pic.twitter.com/yXsExLtEF1 — Rusthall Socialist (@Rusthallred) February 17, 2025

4.

That's a risk we'll just have to take pic.twitter.com/737Zo4Mljx — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 17, 2025

5.

Ah! If we only knew a political party which had recently been in government for 14 years and could have avoided all this. https://t.co/T0OGBMovuT — Alex.Kane (@AlexKane221b) February 17, 2025

6.

My goodness!

Has she finally lost it ? https://t.co/qoT3MyUxeY — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) February 17, 2025

7.

Putting to one side the fact that this statement is clearly utter bullshit, frankly I can't think of anything else I'd rather see right now than the death of so-called "western civilisation." pic.twitter.com/U4GDe70y6v — Jenny Frecklington-Jones OnBlueSkySocialAlso (@JonesHowdareyou) February 17, 2025

8.

Kemi Badenoch in the gutter for votes “Western civilisation may fall without Tories” https://t.co/pvQZQ7C0ZY — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) February 17, 2025

9.

I literally cannot stop laughing Kemi Badenoch says ‘western civilisation will be lost’ if Tory party fails | Kemi Badenoch | The Guardian https://t.co/Q8zEzHMddO — Catherine Taylor (@KatyaTaylor) February 17, 2025

10.

https://t.co/kSIcpViBZw

Really? Her new message is you must vote for me or civilisation will fall? Yep! Then she refers to the Roman Empire & praises Trump. Ms Badenoch is cutting an increasingly desperate, bizarre & sad figure on the political stage. Just not up to it — Mike O'Brien KC (@mikeobrienqc) February 17, 2025

11.

12.

Really? After 14 years of Tory incompetence, lies, drunkenness, self-indulgence, corruption, cruelty and abject failure these toxic wasters still think they have something to offer the Britain they broke. Fuck off! https://t.co/jCqot0I2fF — Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) February 17, 2025

13.

So let's get this right.

Kemi Bay-denoch thinks a failure to renew the Tory Party will mean "our country and all of Western civilisation" will collapse. Deranged.@KemiBadenoch @Conservatives @RobertJenrick @CPhilpOfficial @pritipatel pic.twitter.com/tns0Pxl99K — Thomas Standfield (@TStandfield1789) February 17, 2025

14.

When you say 'fall' Kemi, I think you meant 'dance' https://t.co/eXW6oAySDl — MarcNash (@21stCscribe) February 17, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

This ludicrous claim by Kemi Badenoch reminds me of what Mahatma Gandhi replied when asked what he thought of Western civilization "I think it would be a good idea" pic.twitter.com/MgV1mL0ymn — troovus (@troovus) February 17, 2025

