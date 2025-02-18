Politics Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch claims ‘Western Civilisation will fall’ if the Tories don’t have a resurgence – no, really!

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 18th, 2025

You could certainly be forgiven for shrugging at the mention of the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC), the supposedly centre-right think tank founded by Jordan Peterson, amongst others, which has just held its third annual conference, with this one taking place in London.

The two-year-old international organisation hasn’t factored highly in British news, or even on the political magazine shows, which so often favour its Tufton Street counterparts.

All the usual suspects turned up to the ARC conference …as well as one unusual suspect.

It championed the current right-wing talking points, including a warm embrace for fossil fuels, which will have been music to the ears of the oil executives in attendance.

In her address, Kemi Badenoch praised Donald Trump, described ‘pronouns’ as poison, insisted that free speech is under threat, and – with no hint of irony – claimed that not just the UK, but ‘all of Western Civilisation’ will fall if the renewal of the Tory Party fails.

Her claim was treated with all the seriousness it warranted – virtually none.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab