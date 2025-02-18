People have been sharing the craziest things ‘real men’ don’t do – 17 laughably pathetic examples of toxic masculinity
It’s fair to say that masculinity is going through a bit of a crisis at the minute. Men don’t want to be pushovers, but they also don’t want to drift into the dreaded manosphere.
What’s a guy to do? Well, a good starting point would be to avoid the hilariously insecure behaviour that surfaced in the replies to this question put to r/AskReddit by user thatrubiksguy1:
‘What’s the craziest thing you’ve heard that “real men” don’t do?’
Here are the top replies for you to laugh at if you’re manly enough. Of course, quite a few responses are NSFW.
1.
‘Wipe their butt properly because it’s “gay”’
-MushLampMaker
2.
‘’Real Men Don’t Read Books’ Sure sure sure sounds good my guy.’
-KhronicDreams
3.
‘Eat bananas, popsicles, anything phallic shaped in public.
I once worked with a guy who wouldn’t eat Mr. Goodbar or drink Mr Pibb because he didn’t want anything that has a male identified name in his mouth.’
-Ok-Emu-2690
4.
‘Umm “go to the supermarket” and “wait in line at the coffee shop”. I dated a crypto bro lol his networth was in the 8 digits for like 5 minutes THIS ONE TIME and apparently that changes people.’
-ohwhereareyoufrom
5.
‘Wear scarves. Heard it a couple of times in the mid aughts and it’s lived in my head rent free ever since.’
-nope-not-that
6.
‘Let a woman be on top during sex. Apparently, that is gay. A man having sex with a woman. Gay. ’
-noeinan
7.
‘
Growing up in elementary school, I had two teachers tell me that using an umbrella isn’t something real men do. This was in the 90s’
-kickingitwithkoi
8.
‘I once had a dude make fun of me for lifting weights because according to him by lifting weights that means I like to be around large sweaty men and “real men don’t do that because that’s gay”.
I couldn’t argue with his galaxy brain logic.’
-twilighttaffy
9.
‘I think it’s so funny how insecure some guys get over the dumbest shit.
Pink shirt?
Wearing tight shorts while bicycling?
Hugging your dad?
Not watching sports?
They’re so afraid people will think they’re gay the not only avoid very normal things but actively talk shit to people who do those things.
IMO real men(or any adult) does what they want to do regardless of how others feel about it. Don’t need no one to tell me if the bear shits buckwheat.’
-Over-Wait-8433