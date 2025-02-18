People have been sharing the craziest things ‘real men’ don’t do – 17 laughably pathetic examples of toxic masculinity

Round Ups Ask Reddit

It’s fair to say that masculinity is going through a bit of a crisis at the minute. Men don’t want to be pushovers, but they also don’t want to drift into the dreaded manosphere.

What’s a guy to do? Well, a good starting point would be to avoid the hilariously insecure behaviour that surfaced in the replies to this question put to r/AskReddit by user thatrubiksguy1:

‘What’s the craziest thing you’ve heard that “real men” don’t do?’

Here are the top replies for you to laugh at if you’re manly enough. Of course, quite a few responses are NSFW.

1.

‘Wipe their butt properly because it’s “gay”’

-MushLampMaker

2.

‘’Real Men Don’t Read Books’ Sure sure sure sounds good my guy.’

-KhronicDreams

3.

‘Eat bananas, popsicles, anything phallic shaped in public. I once worked with a guy who wouldn’t eat Mr. Goodbar or drink Mr Pibb because he didn’t want anything that has a male identified name in his mouth.’

-Ok-Emu-2690

4.

‘Umm “go to the supermarket” and “wait in line at the coffee shop”. I dated a crypto bro lol his networth was in the 8 digits for like 5 minutes THIS ONE TIME and apparently that changes people.’

-ohwhereareyoufrom

5.

‘Wear scarves. Heard it a couple of times in the mid aughts and it’s lived in my head rent free ever since.’

-nope-not-that

6.

‘Let a woman be on top during sex. Apparently, that is gay. A man having sex with a woman. Gay. ’

-noeinan

7.

‘

Growing up in elementary school, I had two teachers tell me that using an umbrella isn’t something real men do. This was in the 90s’

-kickingitwithkoi

8.

‘I once had a dude make fun of me for lifting weights because according to him by lifting weights that means I like to be around large sweaty men and “real men don’t do that because that’s gay”.

I couldn’t argue with his galaxy brain logic.’

-twilighttaffy

