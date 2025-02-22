This hilariously brutal commentary was way more delicious than the pork recipe

Entertainment Chef Reactions

It’s a brave person who posts cookery videos on TikTok, knowing that Chef Reactions is out there – or a very foolish one.

Frequent Chef Reactions victims, Marty and Elaine, have come in for yet another tongue-lashing from the discerning and sweary chef, and it’s deservedly brutal.

Check this out.

We’d never cook in public again after that commentary, but we don’t douby Marty and Elaine will live to annoy Chef Reactions another day. The video certainly entertained TikTok users.

1.

What was the point in putting the bowl on the raw meat?

Tina m

2.

1. A pig died for this, and 2. She really needs to make sure that braising miscarriage juice comes to temp since she cooked raw meat in it. This might be Marty’s last meal if they’re not careful.

BBB

3.

The worst part is that there’s 100% a way to use those exact ingredients to make something so much better than that bs.

Vast

4.

At this point is anyone worried that “Marty” is a hostage and in fear of his life.

CharlieBoy627

5.

You can’t eat at everyone’s house.

writingmymind

6.

“This can of cranberry sauce with salt and pepper smells incredible”. Really? Really?

shoetock1111

7.

As a sufferer of Ulcerative Colitis, can confirm.

Ted Meredith

8.

Sorry but something as beautiful as pork tenderloin should never be in a crockpot for hours.

ksgma

9.

What’s the point in measuring if you’re just gonna dump around the measuring device anyways into the damn bowl?

ThatWendyBird

10.

Don’t use the spatula to scrape the cranberry sauce out of the bowl. Do use it on the raw pork to push the sauce around needlessly.

MigThePig

11.

I always put my bowl on top of raw meat as to be sure to spread bacteria to other surfaces that are not contaminated. PUT THE FU#$ING BOWL ON THE COUNTER.

CJB6666

12.

Rumor has it, she is still chewing that first bite.

staceyw268

13.

Never let it be said you don’t give people a chance. you were so ready to praise them for being quick, before all that hope was lost.

Jayjeetee

14.

What is this, the year 1218? Those spices come over the Silk Road?? Why they in those special little containers? It’s salt and pepper.

frankblack305

We get this – we really do.

I’m 30-seconds into this and can’t watch anymore; catch you on the next one…..this one is too painful.

VeteranPatriot6

