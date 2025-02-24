This Match of the Day takedown of Rishi Sunak was a proper treat no matter which team you support

Politics match of the day Rishi Sunak

Time now to turn to Match of the Day – not a phrase we often use on these pages – where the highlights of Southampton’s latest defeat took an unexpectedly entertaining turn, no matter which team you support.

Because Rishi Sunak was spotted in the crowd, and commentator Jonathan Pearce’s parting shot was magnificently done.

Johnathan Pierce that is commentary GOLD pic.twitter.com/Ac59l7zZaR — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) February 23, 2025

Who says politics and sport don’t mix, right?

Source @The_Forty_Four