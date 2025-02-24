Stephen Fry on Donald Trump and the ‘rise of the bullies’ is totally on-point and 100 seconds very well spent

Celebrity donald trump Stephen Fry

To Laura Kuennsberg’s Sunday morning politics show – no, stick with us – where Stephen Fry was among this week’s guests where he shared his thoughts on Donald Trump and, basically, the state of the world right now.

And it’s 100 seconds or so very well spent.

Stephen Fry, "The bullies have risen to the top" "I call it fascism because that's what it is" "It's a cult of power, and a cult of warrior worship, and a total contempt for the old world order" "You have to remember the psychology of the bully at school" "Bullies feast on… pic.twitter.com/NZVaCGcGeh — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 23, 2025

If you’d rather cut to the chase …

Stephen Fry: “I’m deeply worried by the darkening shadow that’s going over the world, a shadow that we have to call fascism” Laura Kuenssberg: “You would use that word?” Stephen Fry: “Oh absolutely. It’s a cult of power; and power only speaks to power”#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/J4YTl6IfuC — David (@Zero_4) February 23, 2025

And he wasn’t done there.

Stephen Fry, "The world is upside down, and yes as an old leftie who has always thought that spending on defence is criminal and terrible in a world of poverty and famine. But it's changed my view" "That's what you have to do when the world changes, you can't stay the same" "I… pic.twitter.com/JnVlKaRzmY — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 23, 2025

Beautifully put? These people certainly thought so.

Well said that man — billy bumbler, old-ish fella. kind heart (bear) (@billybumbler2) February 23, 2025

“The bullies have risen to the top..We have to realign ourselves..this is no longer the proper world.” Stephen Fry calls out Trump’s America, MBS’ Saudi Arabia, Putin’s Russia, Lukashenko’s Belarus, Erdogan’s Turkey, Milei’s Argentina, Modi’s India, Netanyahu’s Israel.#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/0ZBaz0p3A4 — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) February 23, 2025

Stephen Fry as brilliant as ever on Laura Kuenssberg Kuenssberg on the other hand, well, you know the rest#bbclaurak https://t.co/XaAnex0zEL — Dean ️‍ (@deanbegley1) February 23, 2025

Stephen Fry is one of only a few credible people I listen to, another is Ian Hislop. — cats.rfun (@cats3108) February 23, 2025

The way she immediately interrupts – which is unecessary and very aggressive and even a seasoned broadcaster , speaker like Fry will be thrown off his thread constructed point by that. She could easily have let him finish his point then made reference – also Fry would obviously… — terry christian (@terrychristian) February 23, 2025

Fascism .. a cult of power https://t.co/vprwtoLjgG — Max Uechtritz (@plesbilongmi) February 23, 2025

Stephen Fry hitting the nail firmly in the head https://t.co/MjRNvkFQ7C — Paul Stainton (@PaulStainton) February 24, 2025

Not everyone was applauding, it has to be said, so just in the interests of balance and all that.

What a pompous prick Stephen Fry is. — Neil Hughes (@BlobWarriorUK) February 23, 2025

