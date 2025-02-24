Celebrity donald trump Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry on Donald Trump and the ‘rise of the bullies’ is totally on-point and 100 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated February 24th, 2025

To Laura Kuennsberg’s Sunday morning politics show – no, stick with us – where Stephen Fry was among this week’s guests where he shared his thoughts on Donald Trump and, basically, the state of the world right now.

And it’s 100 seconds or so very well spent.

If you’d rather cut to the chase …

And he wasn’t done there.

Beautifully put? These people certainly thought so.

Not everyone was applauding, it has to be said, so just in the interests of balance and all that.

