This Texan influencer’s eye-opening ‘healthy’ morning routine sent people rushing to the bathroom – 17 of the funniest and most on-point responses

US health Influencers takedowns

Now we’re the first person to admit our morning routine could do with a bit of a health check, so we were naturally curious to find out what this particular TikTok influencer (half a million followers can’t be wrong, right?) had to offer.

It’s someone called @katherinesaras who lives in Austin, Texas, has a biomedical sciences degree (says their bio) and is a big fan of holistic living.

Which apparently looks something like this …

And we mention it not because you’ll be picking up any tips (watering plants seems like a good idea, but we had that one all by ourselves) but because it prompted some very entertaining and totally on-point responses.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Olive oil shot on an empty stomach is insanity https://t.co/6O4xBLvM4K — River. (@waitingbyriver) February 23, 2025

2.

I’m gonna be real with you: I’m tired of rich people. https://t.co/WQVl4ua0vb — mulder, it’s me (@_letterbxmb) February 24, 2025

3.

Why didn’t she show how long she spends on the toilet from eating like that? — LIZZY (@LizzyStarrrdust) February 24, 2025

4.

i loooove videos like this because when they get to the “work” portion of their day it’s basically what children do in daycare https://t.co/vKuHMhuTsH — Roxy (@RoxyTall) February 25, 2025

5.

Need to get at this level of health psychosis pic.twitter.com/AgmPLFyGr6 — adèle (@skinnyndshiny) February 22, 2025

6.

sometimes i have what i call morning tar time which is when i watch the sunrise and chain smoke cigarettes https://t.co/J3Y7JDgEC3 — bertie (@hotjorts) February 24, 2025

7.

She’s using a non toxic cork mat while wearing American eagle plastic yoga pants — Mariè (@p8stie) February 24, 2025

8.