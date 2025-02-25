US health Influencers takedowns
This Texan influencer’s eye-opening ‘healthy’ morning routine sent people rushing to the bathroom – 17 of the funniest and most on-point responses
Now we’re the first person to admit our morning routine could do with a bit of a health check, so we were naturally curious to find out what this particular TikTok influencer (half a million followers can’t be wrong, right?) had to offer.
It’s someone called @katherinesaras who lives in Austin, Texas, has a biomedical sciences degree (says their bio) and is a big fan of holistic living.
Which apparently looks something like this …
@katherinesaras♬ Genesis – Grimes
And we mention it not because you’ll be picking up any tips (watering plants seems like a good idea, but we had that one all by ourselves) but because it prompted some very entertaining and totally on-point responses.
And these people surely said it best.
1.
Olive oil shot on an empty stomach is insanity https://t.co/6O4xBLvM4K
— River. (@waitingbyriver) February 23, 2025
2.
I’m gonna be real with you: I’m tired of rich people. https://t.co/WQVl4ua0vb
— mulder, it’s me (@_letterbxmb) February 24, 2025
3.
Why didn’t she show how long she spends on the toilet from eating like that?
— LIZZY (@LizzyStarrrdust) February 24, 2025
4.
i loooove videos like this because when they get to the “work” portion of their day it’s basically what children do in daycare https://t.co/vKuHMhuTsH
— Roxy (@RoxyTall) February 25, 2025
5.
Need to get at this level of health psychosis pic.twitter.com/AgmPLFyGr6
— adèle (@skinnyndshiny) February 22, 2025
6.
sometimes i have what i call morning tar time which is when i watch the sunrise and chain smoke cigarettes https://t.co/J3Y7JDgEC3
— bertie (@hotjorts) February 24, 2025
7.
She’s using a non toxic cork mat while wearing American eagle plastic yoga pants
— Mariè (@p8stie) February 24, 2025
8.
taking a shot of olive oil and then a chaser of sauerkraut before rubbing beef tallow on my body and taking the nastiest shit of all time
— ☭dog vomit sound☭ (@jthipster) February 24, 2025