Darren Grimes got all nostalgic over a photo of ‘united’ Britain taken years before he was born – 17 especially colourful comebacks

GB News presenter and professional right wing Twitter troll, Darren Grimes, has again been lamenting the decline of the UK on social media, as is his wont.

His pearl-clutching schtick has this time been accompanied by a black and white photo from ‘the olden days’ as he whines that ‘back then we didn’t have so much’, generating a lot of supremely entertaining and wholly justified pushback.

Here’s what Grimes had to say on Twitter.

Back then we didn’t have much. Life was hard, work was dangerous and times were tough. But my God at least we had each other — the country was united. In my lifetime that has been thoroughly lost. pic.twitter.com/DgOzrzzLph — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) February 24, 2025

Feeling suitably nostalgic and misty-eyed? No? You’re not alone.

And these 17 people surely said it best.

1.

Darren Grimes was born in 1993 pic.twitter.com/EJU52PI8R4 — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) February 24, 2025

2.

Back then we didn’t have much. Life was hard, work was dangerous and times were tough. But my God at least we had each other — the country was united. In my lifetime that has been thoroughly lost. pic.twitter.com/gbPigzJdrG — Wefail (@wefail) February 25, 2025

3.

Incredibly funny post from a man whose actual youth looked like this https://t.co/6ldSQ9wCKg pic.twitter.com/OCYJp1e6NE — Stakeholder Consultant (@echetus) February 24, 2025

4.

Back then we didn’t have much. Life was hard, work was dangerous and times were tough. But my God at least we had each other — the country was united. In my lifetime that has been thoroughly lost. pic.twitter.com/4zlCtPOyYL — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) February 26, 2025

5.

Darren Grimes was born in 1993, the year Mr Blobby by Mr Blobby came out https://t.co/E8M6JxE3YM — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) February 24, 2025

6.

Back then we didn’t have much. Life was hard, work was dangerous and times were tough. But my God at least we had each other-the country was united.

In my lifetime that has been thoroughly lost. pic.twitter.com/BhnqkbhuBm — Florence Lox (@floboflo) February 26, 2025

7.

This picture was taken in 1984 during the miner’s strike. Maybe someone needs to explain to Darren Grimes what that was. pic.twitter.com/px7dSODuhg — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 24, 2025

8.