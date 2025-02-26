Elon Musk said planes should fly in a straight line and was owned all the way into economy class and beyond

US elon musk

Elon Musk took time out from waiting for people to reply to his email telling him what they did this week to share his skills and experience of flying a plane.

Specifically, this particular passenger who was bemused why the pilot on his flight didn’t fly in a straight line from San Francisco to Houston (by the looks of it).

Why is this plane not flying in a straight line? pic.twitter.com/jsQXI9kmvu — Ryan Petersen (@typesfast) February 25, 2025

It caught the eye of Musk – he’s a very busy man – who was quick to agree and question what the pilot was up to.

It should be — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2025

We didn’t know his cost cutting brief also extended to aviation fuel.

Except there was no shortage of people to point out the many reasons why the pilot might have taken the route they did.

Flying enthusiast here. It’s the Pilot’s preferred route for multiple reasons.

Could be as simple as weather related,

Could also be avoiding a busy traffic path close to big international airports depending on aircraft size and preferred flying altitude. All that being… — Tuoyo (@JustTuoyo) February 25, 2025

Jet Stream gets you there faster. pic.twitter.com/uqlRxYHa9L — Jay (@Carpe_Felis) February 25, 2025

1 the earth is curved, so a straight line looks curved on a picture. 2, routes can also be adjusted for wind currents and such. The wind can do funny things over mountains. — doug1973 (@DougWhiddo69434) February 25, 2025

This was today's "most efficient" routing to HOU. The southern route avoids turbulence and takes advantage of the very strong jet stream. pic.twitter.com/Kna4nm205V — Nathan Strang (@NavyStrang) February 26, 2025

There are routes that aircraft fly when operating under IFR. They typically don’t get direct from point to point. This helps with sequencing and traffic deconfliction. pic.twitter.com/ALVUa6TNfy — Doc (@caballerobrah) February 25, 2025

100mph tailwind from SoCal to El Paso this morning pic.twitter.com/M5usUDn5Ws — Ceres (@Earth2Ceres) February 25, 2025

It’s to follow wind speeds aloft pic.twitter.com/lLdjfnYGOn — Kevin Henrikson (@KevinHenrikson) February 25, 2025

And then came this breaking news from @typesfast who posted the original question.

I asked the pilot when we landed and he said he wanted to avoid turbulence — Ryan Petersen (@typesfast) February 25, 2025

Mystery solved (and Musk crashed and burned).

Then why post this if you have the answer — FUNHAVER (@FUNHAVER77) February 26, 2025

It looks like he posted it almost 3 hours before landing and said he asked after they landed. — andy rosenbaum (@andyrosenbaum) February 26, 2025

My guy, most of these turds will not go through that hard work of looking at two different tweets timestamps to determine something to negate their own tweet. Just lazy and ignorant posting. — Block Mining God ️⃤ (@BlockMiningGod) February 26, 2025

He said something insanely fucking stupid and is being rightfully mocked for it. — chihuahuasdood (@chihuahuasdood) February 26, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

High IQ govt in action pic.twitter.com/Pd3OORYpm2 — Sturgeon's Law (@Sturgeons_Law) February 25, 2025

clicking through and realizing this man is not some redditor and is instead the ceo of a global logistics company should radicalize you https://t.co/A3ACrheloU — the hotter kenny omega (@SamGreszes) February 25, 2025

This single interaction should be able to prove that Elon Musk has no genuine knowledge of many important things that he claims to know https://t.co/URTpESTNZh pic.twitter.com/9u5O5DY1TI — Dally (@dallydaydreamer) February 26, 2025

the worst thing that founders ever did is begin tweeting. you want us to believe in your brilliance but constantly reveal you have no knowledge of how anything works https://t.co/v9DmLsF32e — T ✨ (@secondcityy) February 25, 2025

As plane crashes are happening on a near-daily basis, Elon Musk now appears to be saying he wants to interfere with flight paths because he thinks he knows better than pilots. pic.twitter.com/4Cy4hnCWZe — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 25, 2025

READ MORE

Emmanuel Macron’s response as Donald Trump says he’s checking there’s still gold in Fort Knox is a 24-carat treat

Source @typesfast