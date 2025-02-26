US elon musk

Elon Musk said planes should fly in a straight line and was owned all the way into economy class and beyond

John Plunkett. Updated February 26th, 2025

Elon Musk took time out from waiting for people to reply to his email telling him what they did this week to share his skills and experience of flying a plane.

Specifically, this particular passenger who was bemused why the pilot on his flight didn’t fly in a straight line from San Francisco to Houston (by the looks of it).

It caught the eye of Musk – he’s a very busy man – who was quick to agree and question what the pilot was up to.

We didn’t know his cost cutting brief also extended to aviation fuel.

Except there was no shortage of people to point out the many reasons why the pilot might have taken the route they did.

And then came this breaking news from @typesfast who posted the original question.

Mystery solved (and Musk crashed and burned).

And these people surely said it best.

