US elon musk takedowns

Elon Musk is asking US federal workers to list their achievements or resign and this senator’s A++ comeback was the ultimate one-two

John Plunkett. Updated February 24th, 2025

The latest wheeze by Donald Trump’s sidekick in chief Elon Musk to cut costs and increase efficiency across America’s federal government is to ask employees to list their accomplishments from the previous week – or resign.

Staff were sent the email after Musk posted on Twitter that they would ‘shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week’ and that ‘failure to respond will be taken as a resignation’.

It prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

But there was one particular response that we especially enjoyed, from Democratic senator for Minnesota, Tina Smith.

And it caught the eye of Musk, who decided to double down.

And it ended just as badly for him as you’d have hoped.

Boom!

And this is precisely how much people loved that.

Last word to @SenTinaSmith.

Amen to that.

READ MORE

This magnificent Donald Trump front page has just gone wildly viral and it feels like it gets more on-point with every passing day

Source @SenTinaSmith