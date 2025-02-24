Elon Musk is asking US federal workers to list their achievements or resign and this senator’s A++ comeback was the ultimate one-two

US elon musk takedowns

The latest wheeze by Donald Trump’s sidekick in chief Elon Musk to cut costs and increase efficiency across America’s federal government is to ask employees to list their accomplishments from the previous week – or resign.

Staff were sent the email after Musk posted on Twitter that they would ‘shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week’ and that ‘failure to respond will be taken as a resignation’.

Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

It prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

I know you’re not trying, but you are probably the most insufferable person in America, and it’s not close. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) February 22, 2025

9 am to 10 am I inherited an emerald mine.

10 am to 1130am a special treat for me.

1130am to 330pm I danced around with chainsaw on stage.

330pm to 430pm a special treat for me.

430 pm to 1100 pm I fired a few thousand employees for fun not having any idea why.

1100pm to 200am I… — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) February 22, 2025

Fuck you you degrading dehumanizing absolute piece of shit. No one in a position of any intelligence does this shit every single week who the fuck do you think you are — AnEnemyWithin (@An_Enemy_Within) February 22, 2025

The President who was doing flyovers at Daytona and golfing through his presidency wants an accounting of every federal employee’s work week or they will be fired. This while Elon Musk won’t account for any of his time to Congress. — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) February 22, 2025

This is legitimately the dumbest thing I have ever seen in my life. The goal is government efficiency, but you’re going to pay somebody in OMB to read 2 million micromanagement emails? You have really jumped the shark. — R Carpenter (@Rcarpen2) February 22, 2025

But there was one particular response that we especially enjoyed, from Democratic senator for Minnesota, Tina Smith.

This is the ultimate dick boss move from Musk – except he isn’t even the boss, he’s just a dick. pic.twitter.com/3fSs2ud7Cz — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 23, 2025

I bet a lot of people have had an experience like this with a bad boss – there’s an email in your inbox on Saturday night saying, “Prove to me your worthiness by Monday or else.” I’m on the side of the workers, not the billionaire asshole bosses. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 23, 2025

And it caught the eye of Musk, who decided to double down.

What did you get done last week? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2025

And it ended just as badly for him as you’d have hoped.

.@ElonMusk I hate to break it to you but you aren’t my boss. I answer to the people of Minnesota. But since you bring it up, I spent last week fighting to stop tax breaks for billionaires like you, paid for by defunding health care for moms and babies. https://t.co/gzarLmg3Z5 — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 23, 2025

Boom!

Senator Tina Smith just obliterated Elon Musk! This is how it’s done! pic.twitter.com/IF4zo2cFO9 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 23, 2025

And this is precisely how much people loved that.

Elon getting ratioed on his own platform pic.twitter.com/p2XYZczr1y — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 23, 2025

Last word to @SenTinaSmith.

Maybe hating on dick bosses is the great unifier, the thing that brings all Americans together. https://t.co/Q0eLKDshDd — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 23, 2025

Amen to that.

Source @SenTinaSmith