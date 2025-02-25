Emmanuel Macron’s response as Donald Trump says he’s checking there’s still gold in Fort Knox is a 24-carat treat

US donald trump emmanuel macron

Donald Trump has been meeting his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in the White House with Ukraine at the very top of the agenda.

The meeting was notable for several exchanges, not least the moment when Macron devastatingly fact checked Trump to his face.

And we especially enjoyed the moment when Trump started talking about his planned visit to Fort Knox just to make sure, you know, that no-one had stolen the gold or anything.

Trump: “We’ve actually going to Ft Knox to see if the gold is there. Because maybe somebody stole the gold. Tons of gold.” pic.twitter.com/NuVU2G15sv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2025

And the reason we mention it was not because of what Trump had to say, but because of the look on Macron’s face as he said it.

You’re laughing? We’re going to Ft. Knox to see if the gold is there because maybe somebody stole the gold, tons of gold, and you’re laughing?? pic.twitter.com/5L90SoApyT — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 24, 2025

Solid gold!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

Macron laughing at this says more than anything LOL. We are a joke. — David (@DaveSixFour) February 24, 2025

2.

Face expression change: “We’re going to see if somebody stole the gold…” pic.twitter.com/yRgn4weJtz — JennGood Trouble (@JenGoodTrouble) February 24, 2025

3.

What it looks like when a head of state laughs at ours, in his face, in his own office. — Bill Burton (@billburton) February 24, 2025

4.

Yes, we are laughing AT YOUR UTTER INCOMPETENCE. Fucking disgraceful bastard. — Tame Doe Descendant. Some call me JDub. (@TameDoe) February 24, 2025

5.

OMG, Macron had to fight not to crack up at the lunacy! — CalmCanuck (@colinabwallace) February 24, 2025

6.

Is this what it looks like when Trump is in charge and America is “respected” across the world? What a freaking clown. Macron was right to laugh. — Pete Masalsky (@PMasalsky) February 24, 2025

7.

“…and you’re laughing?” – Trump “Yes, because you’re a fucking idiot.” – the look on Macron’s face — Harrison Lansing (@HarrisonLansing) February 24, 2025

To conclude …

READ MORE

Emmanuel Macron fact-checked Donald Trump to his face, and the internet cheered – 18 delighted reactions

Source @AnnaBower