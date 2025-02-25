US donald trump emmanuel macron

Emmanuel Macron’s response as Donald Trump says he’s checking there’s still gold in Fort Knox is a 24-carat treat

John Plunkett. Updated February 25th, 2025

Donald Trump has been meeting his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in the White House with Ukraine at the very top of the agenda.

The meeting was notable for several exchanges, not least the moment when Macron devastatingly fact checked Trump to his face.

And we especially enjoyed the moment when Trump started talking about his planned visit to Fort Knox just to make sure, you know, that no-one had stolen the gold or anything.

And the reason we mention it was not because of what Trump had to say, but because of the look on Macron’s face as he said it.

Solid gold!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Emmanuel Macron fact-checked Donald Trump to his face, and the internet cheered – 18 delighted reactions

Source @AnnaBower