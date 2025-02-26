Politics GB News Keir Starmer

GB News asked Keir Starmer if he was ‘Nigel Farage in disguise’ and you don’t have to like the PM to appreciate his magnificent response

John Plunkett. Updated February 26th, 2025

After Keir Starmer announced the biggest increase in defence spending since the Cold War in response to the war in Ukraine, GB News had a question for him.

Specifically, it was GB News correspondent Christopher Hope, who was keen to point out the similarity between Starmer’s policy and Reform UK’s manifesto (such as it was) at last year’s general election.

And you don’t have to live Starmer to appreciate his magnificent response.

To be filed under ‘top drawer comebacks’.

And here are just a few of the many responses the exchange prompted.

Separate but related …

Source @Haggis_UK