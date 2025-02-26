GB News asked Keir Starmer if he was ‘Nigel Farage in disguise’ and you don’t have to like the PM to appreciate his magnificent response

Politics GB News Keir Starmer

After Keir Starmer announced the biggest increase in defence spending since the Cold War in response to the war in Ukraine, GB News had a question for him.

Specifically, it was GB News correspondent Christopher Hope, who was keen to point out the similarity between Starmer’s policy and Reform UK’s manifesto (such as it was) at last year’s general election.

And you don’t have to live Starmer to appreciate his magnificent response.

Christopher Hope(GBnews): Are you Nigel Farage in disguise? Keir Starmer: “Nigel Farage didn’t even turn up to the debate in Parliament, today. Nigel Farage is falling over Putin, that’s not patriotism… ” pic.twitter.com/9gcOVMzjho — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) February 25, 2025

To be filed under ‘top drawer comebacks’.

And here are just a few of the many responses the exchange prompted.

“Nigel Farage is fawning over Putin, that is not patriotism” – Keir Starmer. Well fucking said. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) February 25, 2025

Very satisfying to see the GBeebies Farage pom-pom shakers put back in their box. But now go back and see which schoolboys are giggling with delight. Harry Cole of The Sun and… Chris Mason of the BBC. https://t.co/Pe01ovWTZg — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) February 25, 2025

What a ridiculous embarrassing question that was — Adrian (reclaiming the flag from Racists ) (@Adrianjbks) February 25, 2025

This is the first time I’ve thought he really looked and acted like a PM. I don’t agree with many policies but can get behind this one. — WasAcop (@WasAcop_) February 25, 2025

GB News loading the gun. Starmer firing it right back at them. — Bob in Spain (@ExpatTennisFan) February 25, 2025

A stupid question that deserved the dismissive answer it got. — Lesley (@mbroschools) February 25, 2025

Proving that @GBNEWS is nothing even remotely close to a genuine news channel. https://t.co/4RvSQB9z1K — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) February 25, 2025

I’m sure you’ve all seen this already but I thought I’d retweet this as I want this moment on my TL. The day that Farage’s plastic patriotism could no longer be ignored by the media, and the day that Starmer showed us all what true patriotism means. https://t.co/19yJqGBuZc — Imogen (@Imogenlemon02) February 25, 2025

Separate but related …

I’ve actually got no problem with Nigel Farage appearing on GB News. But I think it’s legitimate to ask why the leader of a party that aspires to government wasn’t in the House of Commons chamber for such a major statement, but then popped up to talk about it on his TV show. https://t.co/XTHRR3E7Du — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 25, 2025

