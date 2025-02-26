Lee Anderson demanded an apology from Stephen Flynn and his A++ comeback was simply savage

Politics comebacks lee anderson Stephen Flynn

You will probably already have seen Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to make the biggest increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War.

A response to the war in Ukraine and Donald Trump’s demand that Europe take more responsibility for its own security, the PM made the announcement in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

But there were one or two (sadly) familiar faces conspicuous only by their absence, as highlighted by the estimable Scottish National Party MP, Stephen Flynn.

“Putin’s poodles are not in the chamber today” Stephen Flynn criticises Reform’s Nigel Farage and Richard Tice for their absence during the discussion on support for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/yeUX98I8K0 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 25, 2025

It was spotted by Reform UK’s chief whip – ha! – Lee Anderson, who puffed his little chest all the way up to 11 with his demand that Flynn apologise for ‘misleading’ the House with his ‘outrageous accusations’.

Outrageous Accusations. Today the bewildered looking leader of the SNPs stated that none of us Reform UKs were present. For the record – I’ve spent nearly 4 hours in the Chamber already today. I called this nonsense out earlier. pic.twitter.com/6fr4h75bum — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) February 25, 2025

And we’re very glad he did because Flynn’s response was nothing short of magnificent.

Point of clarity, it was Putin’s poodles, not Putin’s puppets. But Lee, I don’t recall mentioning Reform MPs. So please do tell us why you seem to think such a description might refer to your party? It’s a terrible sight to see you so triggered. https://t.co/LwvQ5mrSsz — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) February 25, 2025

Mega oooof.

Stephen take a, Stephen take a bow — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) February 25, 2025

Lee Anderson has been totally owned https://t.co/Ij2KstHrZc — dave lawrence (@dave43law) February 25, 2025

Go find a mic, drop it, then get yourself a glass of something — JPC (@jpxan71) February 25, 2025

None of the Reform MPs are all there. — Peter McMahon (@pmcm1355) February 25, 2025

To conclude …

Flynn being a hero – 30p being a bit sensitive bless him https://t.co/Rc88SqiCCM — Simon Landau (@SimonLandau5) February 25, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump asked which idiot signed this trade deal with Mexico and Canada and it’s a self-own of the highest-order

Source @StephenFlynnSNP