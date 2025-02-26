Politics comebacks lee anderson Stephen Flynn

Lee Anderson demanded an apology from Stephen Flynn and his A++ comeback was simply savage

John Plunkett. Updated February 26th, 2025

You will probably already have seen Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to make the biggest increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War.

A response to the war in Ukraine and Donald Trump’s demand that Europe take more responsibility for its own security, the PM made the announcement in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

But there were one or two (sadly) familiar faces conspicuous only by their absence, as highlighted by the estimable Scottish National Party MP, Stephen Flynn.

It was spotted by Reform UK’s chief whip – ha! – Lee Anderson, who puffed his little chest all the way up to 11 with his demand that Flynn apologise for ‘misleading’ the House with his ‘outrageous accusations’.

And we’re very glad he did because Flynn’s response was nothing short of magnificent.

Mega oooof.

To conclude …

Source @StephenFlynnSNP