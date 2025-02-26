Politics Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch PMQs

Kemi Badenoch accused Keir Starmer of taking her advice and his comeback was so savage you could almost feel sorry for her

John Plunkett. Updated February 26th, 2025

To PMQs now where Kemi Badenoch is still struggling to land a punch – any punch! – on Keir Starmer at the Dispatch Box since becoming leader of the opposition.

Today she took Starmer’s biggest increase in defence spending since the Cold War and suggested he’d nicked her idea.

And we’re glad she did because the PM’s response was blistering, and we found ourselves cringing on her behalf (and not for the first time, either).

Ooof.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

And just in case you want to watch the longer version (and it only gets worse for Badenoch …)

To conclude …

In one word …

