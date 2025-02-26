Kemi Badenoch accused Keir Starmer of taking her advice and his comeback was so savage you could almost feel sorry for her

Politics Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch PMQs

To PMQs now where Kemi Badenoch is still struggling to land a punch – any punch! – on Keir Starmer at the Dispatch Box since becoming leader of the opposition.

Today she took Starmer’s biggest increase in defence spending since the Cold War and suggested he’d nicked her idea.

And we’re glad she did because the PM’s response was blistering, and we found ourselves cringing on her behalf (and not for the first time, either).

Kemi Badenoch: I suggested the Prime Minister cut the aid budget Keir Starmer: “she didn’t feature in my thinking at all… she’s appointed herself as the saviour of western civilization, it’s a desperate search for relevance.”#PMQs pic.twitter.com/chCGVCngCg — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) February 26, 2025

Ooof.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

I love how Starmer is showing less and less mercy to Badenoch at each PMQ. Brilliant. — Michael (@Nichol_5) February 26, 2025

Not a Keir fan but that was an excellent slap down. Made me giggle — Kurstie (@parlyparty) February 26, 2025

I do think the Tories could improve their fortunes by replacing Kemi Badenoch as leader with a sack of potatoes #PMQs — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) February 26, 2025

Keir Starmer King of the one liners To Badenoch ‘Its a desperate search for relevance’ https://t.co/ODL7C0phIi — Graham Lambert (@100glitterstars) February 26, 2025

Kemi Badenoch continues her disastrous run at PMQs.

She doesn’t seem capable of thinking on her feet, she doesn’t seem capable of much at all. pic.twitter.com/IXteRJrT8O — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 26, 2025

Brilliant, Badenoch is just an absolute laughing stock — LoubyLou#UTB‍♀️♿️ (@Duddiesmum) February 26, 2025

Dear Lord! Is it possible Kemi Badenoch is worse this week than she was in the last PMQs? #pmqs pic.twitter.com/YnI83P5ff5 — paulusthewoodgnome  (@woodgnomology) February 26, 2025

Omg Keir read her. I am embarrassed. Don’t even like Kier. But that response!! https://t.co/wyS1x2lW0r pic.twitter.com/UdsSuT5dxv — What is it the braids (@MavyMave) February 26, 2025

“And that was ‘Desperate Search For Relevance’ which is the latest from Kemi Badenoch and The Tory Boys”#PMQs #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/zhkY82h8WL — Terry (@TerryAgdgdgwngo) February 26, 2025

And just in case you want to watch the longer version (and it only gets worse for Badenoch …)

This week’s ritual humiliation of Kemi Badenoch by Keir Starmer at #PMQs pic.twitter.com/k65F5W81d8 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 26, 2025

To conclude …

#PMQs Another classic performance from Kemi today….Saviour of Western civilisation in a desperate attempt for relevance pic.twitter.com/xecbpzI5iQ — JPC (@jpxan71) February 26, 2025

In one word …

