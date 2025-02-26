US donald trump

Donald Trump plans to sell $5m ‘gold cards’ to rich people who want to live in the U.S. – 17 horrified reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 26th, 2025

After spending years ranting about how immigrants are ruining America, although that apparently doesn’t include any that he happens to marry, Donald Trump has finally said the quiet part out loud.

It’s not immigrants he hates …it’s poor people.

His latest announcement is for a ‘gold card’ scheme, much like the green card that already exists, but instead of being granted leave to live and work in the U.S. based on skills or need, it will be based on whether the applicant has the $5,000,000 entry price.

He unveiled the plan in the Oval Office.

When he says it’s never been done before, he means they’ve never changed the colour of the card and slapped on a five million-dollar price tag. An existing pathway to residency called the Immigrant Investor Program, grants rich people leave to stay if they invest a minimum of $500,000 in an existing American business.

One reporter had a question about Russian oligarchs.

We’d have been surprised if he said no to Russia on anything, frankly.

People weren’t really surprised, but they were pretty horrified just.

