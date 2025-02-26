Donald Trump plans to sell $5m ‘gold cards’ to rich people who want to live in the U.S. – 17 horrified reactions

US donald trump

After spending years ranting about how immigrants are ruining America, although that apparently doesn’t include any that he happens to marry, Donald Trump has finally said the quiet part out loud.

It’s not immigrants he hates …it’s poor people.

His latest announcement is for a ‘gold card’ scheme, much like the green card that already exists, but instead of being granted leave to live and work in the U.S. based on skills or need, it will be based on whether the applicant has the $5,000,000 entry price.

He unveiled the plan in the Oval Office.

Trump: "We're gonna be selling a gold card. You have a green card, this is a gold card. We're gonna put a price on that card of about $5 million and that's going to give you green card privileges, plus. It's gonna be a route to citizenship, and wealthy people will be coming into… pic.twitter.com/aan5O8rwyv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2025

When he says it’s never been done before, he means they’ve never changed the colour of the card and slapped on a five million-dollar price tag. An existing pathway to residency called the Immigrant Investor Program, grants rich people leave to stay if they invest a minimum of $500,000 in an existing American business.

One reporter had a question about Russian oligarchs.

Reporter: On that gold card, would a Russian oligarch be eligible for a gold card? Trump: Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are nice people pic.twitter.com/IqJKQdYpru — Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2025

We’d have been surprised if he said no to Russia on anything, frankly.

People weren’t really surprised, but they were pretty horrified just.

Trump is offering “Gold Cards” for wealthy people instead of green cards. “Give me your tired, your rich, your huddled masses of oligarchs.” pic.twitter.com/OsNvT9wIos — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) February 25, 2025

Out with birthright – in with cash-right citizenship? https://t.co/UOGBKMyOZp — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 25, 2025

$5,000,000 gold immigration cards for Rich Russians. Meanwhile,,, my grocery store: pic.twitter.com/hxPLkFmcV1 — MaineWonk (@TheMaineWonk) February 25, 2025

There will also be a Frequent Liar scheme. https://t.co/ljMo2HYe7Y — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 25, 2025

Trump selling “gold cards,” to wealthy immigrants?? So it was always just about keeping out certain immigrants?? pic.twitter.com/ZdcW81s7ZX — RaulM210 (@R_Mo210) February 25, 2025

Do they get 3 votes in an election too? — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) February 25, 2025

With the Trump Gold Card (USD 5 million for residency), it is clear that the problem for him is not migrants, but poor migrants. Reporter: Can Russian oligarchs buy the Gold Card? Trump: Yes, I know Russian oligarchs who are very nice people.pic.twitter.com/gvjZKIGQDb — Cristóbal Vásquez (@TobalVasquez) February 25, 2025

Great job MAGA, how does it feel to be betrayed by your king? — TimeKing (@PalmquistCaleb) February 25, 2025

