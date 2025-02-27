Twitter Kelvin Mackenzie

Kelvin MacKenzie counting ‘passengers’ of colour’ on the London Underground is peak Kelvin MacKenzie – 19 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 27th, 2025

GB News columnist and former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie has never been known for his inclusivity, but a recent post has really shone a spotlight on his bigoted attitude to London’s diverse population – and called into question (again) the accuracy of his reporting.

The man who killed the Sun’s circulation in Liverpool with his newspaper’s false and inflammatory Hillsborough coverage took to Twitter to share this little piece of non-news.

@kelvmackenzie At around 7pm last night I took the Jubilee line from Waterloo to Westminster. In my carriage all 14 seats were taken up by passengers of colour. I was the minority. Is this a sign of multi-cultural London working or our capital being quietly taken over? Or best unsaid? You decide.

‘People minding their own business on public transport trigger GBeebies mouthpiece’. That’s a free headline for him.

Here’s the verdict of Twitter/X.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2