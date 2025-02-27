Kelvin MacKenzie counting ‘passengers’ of colour’ on the London Underground is peak Kelvin MacKenzie – 19 top takedowns

Twitter Kelvin Mackenzie

GB News columnist and former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie has never been known for his inclusivity, but a recent post has really shone a spotlight on his bigoted attitude to London’s diverse population – and called into question (again) the accuracy of his reporting.

The man who killed the Sun’s circulation in Liverpool with his newspaper’s false and inflammatory Hillsborough coverage took to Twitter to share this little piece of non-news.

‘People minding their own business on public transport trigger GBeebies mouthpiece’. That’s a free headline for him.

Here’s the verdict of Twitter/X.

1.

"I don't like seeing non-white faces on the train, but I'm not racist" https://t.co/ls0rXTyV1W — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 26, 2025

2.

Remember that they keep saying that it was not about the colour. He saw 14 Black and Brown people and came to this conclusion. pic.twitter.com/LYlifMT8pd — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 26, 2025

3.

He's travelling on the underground in one of the most cosmopolitan capitals in the world, and he's trying to profile people racially. Is that his hobby, or doesn't he know how to read a book or use a smartphone? What sort of nob does that? — Martyn Jones – goodstrat.com (@GoodStratDotCom) February 26, 2025

4.

Kelvin MacKenzie on the tube, counting brown people pic.twitter.com/VPA9osvM0Y — Miss Chief (@Midge1415) February 26, 2025

5.

They’re not even hiding it anymore. (P.S. JFT97✊) https://t.co/pvXM3uTRrB — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) February 26, 2025

6.

Solidarity and all my deepest sympathies with the 14 people who had to share a carriage with Kelvin MacKenzie. https://t.co/ulGlMuId9s — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) February 26, 2025

7.

Bloody hell i bet they were terrified of being exposed to so much irrational hate and ignorance in one toxic person pic.twitter.com/xTMl2jA16R — terry christian (@terrychristian) February 26, 2025

8.

I honestly cannot imagine being bothered by what the skin colors the commuters have. Deeply fragile — Dr. Sassy ️‍ (@Sassycpr) February 26, 2025

9.

People of colour minding their own business & white privileged connected man goes on twitter with disparaging racist remark If we sit it’s a problem

If we kneel it’s a problem

If we’r the highest qualified we’r DEI hire Does privilege white men & their base ever take a day off — Helen Hilton (@helen_off_troy) February 26, 2025

10.