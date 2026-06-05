Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated June 5th, 2026

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It’s Friday morning, the weekend is almost here, and we’ve got 25 funny things from Twitter to share with you.

We can’t say that all is right with the world, but for a few minutes, we suggest you put that *points at the news and the weather* out of your mind and just enjoy the tweets.

If you find something you like, show it a bit of love.

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