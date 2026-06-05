Erika Kirk claimed it was so much safer in the US than it is in Europe and the comebacks were harsh but fair

US Erika Kirk europe

There are lots of things people are saying about Erika Kirk right now – apparently she might have a new boyfriend and is possibly being lined up to host Donald Trump’s fight nights on the White House lawn.

Neither of these things bring us here. What does bring us here is her suggestion that Europe is no longer safe because it’s been flooded with criminals pouring in across the borders from goodness knows where. She says.

Erika Kirk says Europe is no longer safe as it has surrendered to criminals, while the US is safe under Trump. pic.twitter.com/LowQRlNJaK — Cxspxxr✘🧸 (@_6signxxx) June 4, 2026

Here’s a little bit of what she said a little while back for a bit of necessary context.

“If you look around the world right now, Europe has surrendered itself to third world criminals — and under the Biden administration, we were on track for that for ourselves. But President Trump came in and course corrected.”

Ah, of course! And the comebacks were harsh, it has to be said, but also very fair.

Wasn’t her husband assassinated in broad daylight here in the U.S. while Trump was president? https://t.co/XRwXiCXTlX — iza (@izamamaa) June 4, 2026

Meanwhile her husband was literally assassinated in America — Stephanie (@Redheadedprbm) June 4, 2026

amazing thing to say when the thing you're primarily known for is your husband being murdered in trump's america https://t.co/29XNva95hW — Carljob 🇵🇸 🇮🇪 (@bornposting) June 5, 2026

I think I can hear Charlie Kirk screaming in rage. https://t.co/AwKcv1pAGO — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) June 4, 2026

Maybe when a political figure is shot in broad daylight in America, it’s worth rethinking the “Europe is unsafe, America is safe under Trump” talking point. Just a thought. — Karolis Stasiukenas 🇺🇸🇦🇹🇪🇺🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@Texas_Charles) June 4, 2026

Claiming the U.S. is safe under Trump is a bold statement when her own husband was murdered in broad daylight on American soil. https://t.co/34AzWuOcch — ً (@prinkasusa) June 5, 2026

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