US Erika Kirk europe

Erika Kirk claimed it was so much safer in the US than it is in Europe and the comebacks were harsh but fair

John Plunkett. Updated June 5th, 2026

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There are lots of things people are saying about Erika Kirk right now – apparently she might have a new boyfriend and is possibly being lined up to host Donald Trump’s fight nights on the White House lawn.

Neither of these things bring us here. What does bring us here is her suggestion that Europe is no longer safe because it’s been flooded with criminals pouring in across the borders from goodness knows where. She says.

Here’s a little bit of what she said a little while back for a bit of necessary context.

“If you look around the world right now, Europe has surrendered itself to third world criminals — and under the Biden administration, we were on track for that for ourselves. But President Trump came in and course corrected.”

Ah, of course! And the comebacks were harsh, it has to be said, but also very fair.

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