Elon Musk admitted cancelling an ebola-prevention programme by accident, and there was a severe outbreak of WTF – 19 stunned reactions

US elon musk

Donald Trump‘s ragtag band of ill-suited government officials held their first meeting on Wednesday, five weeks after his inauguration, presumably to discuss how to bring down the price of eggs.

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S FIRST CABINET MEETING ✅ pic.twitter.com/AxmPw84OjB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 26, 2025

Trump’s cabinet heading to the White House for their first meeting today pic.twitter.com/RexsRBW1rV — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 26, 2025

Despite not being an official member of the government, Elon Musk was not only present, but seemed to play a large part in the meeting.

Elon Musk is sitting in a Cabinet meeting. Who elected him? Nobody. Now he’s calling himself “tech support” for the government—because apparently, billionaires now get to oversee the country just by showing up. He’s ranting about the deficit like he wasn’t one of the biggest… pic.twitter.com/Vk6wW8xpJ0 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 26, 2025

When a reporter asked if the cabinet was completely on board with Musk’s role, Trump made what sounded like a joke, but probably wasn’t.

Trump: Let the cabinet speak for a second. Anybody unhappy with Elon? pic.twitter.com/H5lmpynZRX — Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2025

Online reactions to the tech billionaire holding court ranged from mystified to scathing.

Nice to see Donald catching some zzzs while President Musk tells his cabinet what to do. pic.twitter.com/qrUyrvftrm — _ (@SundaeDivine) February 26, 2025

Elon Musk is now presiding over the cabinet meeting. They're not beating the co-president allegations. (And co-president might be putting it charitably for Trump.) pic.twitter.com/5xtTyh45Hq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2025

With his performative and very misleading ‘Tech support’ T-shirt, and puerile attempts at humour, many people found his presence highly embarrassing.

Elon Musk rolls up to the cabinet meeting he's attending dressed like a bum, giggling about his "tech support" t-shirt like a 13 year-old boy. What an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/9q0wBS6ent — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 26, 2025

Perhaps most embarrassing of all was his attempt to gloss over a serious error made by the DOGE team, of which he is allegedly neither the head nor an employee.

Elon Musk: "We will make mistakes. We won't be perfect … so for example, with USAID, one of the things we accidentally canceled very briefly was ebola prevention." pic.twitter.com/bq4Ipp4Zvj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2025

“We will make mistakes. We won’t be perfect, but when we make mistake [sic], we’ll fix it very quickly. So, for example, with USAID, one of the things we accidentally cancelled very briefly was Ebola. Ebola prevention.”

He says ‘we’ a lot about something that’s not his department, but more importantly …they cancelled ebola prevention. EBOLA PREVENTION!

People weren’t impressed by how dismissive he was of ‘accidentally’ cutting a programme to prevent a fatal disease.

Here’s how they responded.

1.

An average person who did something as incompetent as “accidentally cancelling Ebola prevention” wouldn’t be applauded, they’d be fired. Musk is failing up in this administration because he didn’t earn his job, he bought it. It’s corrupt, and risks Americans’ health and safety. https://t.co/P6w98lbTJy — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 26, 2025

2.

Musk: "We accidentally cancelled Ebola protection"

– expects a laugh –

– doesn't get one –

Trump can't look at him.pic.twitter.com/VOT9GzPmFK — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 26, 2025

3.

Whoops, I accidentally cancelled Ebola prevention! Doh, I fired the the bird flu experts! Oops-a-daisy, I stopped the Lutheran Charities foster care and adoption services! My bad, I sacked the nuclear weapons workers! Now can I have access to your tax returns? — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) February 26, 2025

4.

“One of the things we accidentally cancelled, very briefly, was Ebola prevention.”

Tip: Don’t get on one of this c*nt’s rockets.pic.twitter.com/40TwP55as8 — Count Binface (@CountBinface) February 26, 2025

5.

i don’t think government should make mistakes like accidentally canceling ebola prevention https://t.co/Z00EDdRV7u pic.twitter.com/mU8PHpvEUh — deanna mcdonald (@deannagmcdonald) February 26, 2025

6.

Must make a note never to accidentally cancel Ebola prevention. https://t.co/30h1ThAezK — Brendan May (@bmay) February 26, 2025

7.

When someone who knows nothing about humanitarian aid and infectious diseases control says WE FORGOT ABOUT EBOLA, you can sure as shooting bet they missed some other things, too…like emergency food aid, cholera prevention and and and… https://t.co/5Bt9w58SDr — Nathaniel Raymond (@nattyray11) February 26, 2025

8.

If making a mistake means people die of HIV or Ebola…. maybe that means you should slow tf down and do it the right way. https://t.co/aLGgxBU3Gl — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) February 26, 2025

9.

"We accidentally canceled ebola prevention," doesn't give me a lot of confidence that we aren't going to be looking at a new pandemic here in a couple of years. https://t.co/b43ENwGt3T — Opie (@showmeopie) February 26, 2025

10.