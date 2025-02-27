US elon musk

Elon Musk admitted cancelling an ebola-prevention programme by accident, and there was a severe outbreak of WTF – 19 stunned reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 27th, 2025

Donald Trump‘s ragtag band of ill-suited government officials held their first meeting on Wednesday, five weeks after his inauguration, presumably to discuss how to bring down the price of eggs.

Despite not being an official member of the government, Elon Musk was not only present, but seemed to play a large part in the meeting.

When a reporter asked if the cabinet was completely on board with Musk’s role, Trump made what sounded like a joke, but probably wasn’t.

Online reactions to the tech billionaire holding court ranged from mystified to scathing.

With his performative and very misleading ‘Tech support’ T-shirt, and puerile attempts at humour, many people found his presence highly embarrassing.

Perhaps most embarrassing of all was his attempt to gloss over a serious error made by the DOGE team, of which he is allegedly neither the head nor an employee.

“We will make mistakes. We won’t be perfect, but when we make mistake [sic], we’ll fix it very quickly. So, for example, with USAID, one of the things we accidentally cancelled very briefly was Ebola. Ebola prevention.”

He says ‘we’ a lot about something that’s not his department, but more importantly …they cancelled ebola prevention. EBOLA PREVENTION!

People weren’t impressed by how dismissive he was of ‘accidentally’ cutting a programme to prevent a fatal disease.

Here’s how they responded.

