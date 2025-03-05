US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

Donald Trump belittled a reporter who dared ask a question he didn’t like and her 10/10 response was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated March 5th, 2025

Donald Trump and his sidekick-in-chief Elon Musk love to wang on about freedom of speech but they are rather less keen on it when a journalist dares ask them a question they don’t like.

The President’s response is typically to belittle the reporter and the news organisation they are from, or if he really doesn’t like what they’re up to he bans them from the White House altogether (just ask the Associated Press).

And we say this after CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins was keen to ask him about his proposed minerals deal with the Ukraine – specifically the potential for a future clash with with Vladimir Putin – and Trump’s outrageous response spoke volumes about the man.

But he didn’t reckon for Collins who simply wasn’t letting him get away with it, and it’s a properly magnificent watch.

Can’t overestimate the courage and tenacity of doing this in the white heat of the White House, standing up to the most powerful person in the world.

More of this sort of thing, America!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

