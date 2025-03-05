Donald Trump belittled a reporter who dared ask a question he didn’t like and her 10/10 response was simply magnificent

US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

Donald Trump and his sidekick-in-chief Elon Musk love to wang on about freedom of speech but they are rather less keen on it when a journalist dares ask them a question they don’t like.

The President’s response is typically to belittle the reporter and the news organisation they are from, or if he really doesn’t like what they’re up to he bans them from the White House altogether (just ask the Associated Press).

And we say this after CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins was keen to ask him about his proposed minerals deal with the Ukraine – specifically the potential for a future clash with with Vladimir Putin – and Trump’s outrageous response spoke volumes about the man.

But he didn’t reckon for Collins who simply wasn’t letting him get away with it, and it’s a properly magnificent watch.

Trump hates intelligent questions because he has no answers. So he starts insulting reporters and their news organizations. No wonder he bankrupted his businesses. Kudos to Kaitlan Collins for ignoring him and persisting with follow-up questions. pic.twitter.com/s4w7YvtaC0 — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) March 4, 2025

Can’t overestimate the courage and tenacity of doing this in the white heat of the White House, standing up to the most powerful person in the world.

More of this sort of thing, America!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

Who are the paid monkeys Trump has to laugh loudly at his jokes each time? — Josh (@Art35ian) March 4, 2025

2.

Trump is an embarrassment to humanity. My shame as an American has significantly increased. — Ivano Panetti (@ivanopanetti) March 4, 2025

3.

Why wont he answer her? — aa5k ❤️ (@aa5k_idk) March 4, 2025

4.

Because he hasn’t thought things through. He doesn’t have the answer. — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) March 4, 2025

5.

She did a great job there, Trump behaves as if he’s in the high school debating club… — james (@ticketsjaved) March 4, 2025

6.

She stayed on topic. Impressive! — AdeyiOkin (@AdeeyiOkin) March 4, 2025

7.

He’s an unequivocal moron — The Saurus (@TheSaurus831) March 4, 2025

8.

Kaitlan Collins is SO good at her job. She knows her facts, policies and doesn’t back down when those to speak to her incorrectly.

She has a spine to stand up to this toddler all while upholding her journalistic integrity. — Erynn (@erynnjbrady) March 4, 2025

Follow @kaitlancollins here!

READ MORE

The Daily Star’s A++ front page was the perfect response to JD Vance and had people cheering on both sides of the Atlantic

H/T @piyushmittal Source @voiceofasia3