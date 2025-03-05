The Daily Star’s A++ front page was the perfect response to JD Vance and had people cheering on both sides of the Atlantic

Politics daily star JD Vance

It’s been a few years now since the Daily Star so effectively – and entertainingly – owned our so-called political leaders, from Liz Truss and that lettuce to all the outrageous behaviour of Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson which feels like a lifetime ago right now.

These days the paper’s attention is now on the other side of the Atlantic, and after a week in which VP JD Vance said Britain had no freedom of speech and showed zero knowledge of our armed forces, Wednesday’s front page was the perfect riposte.

And over on Twitter @mrdavemacleod surely spoke for Brits everywhere.

I really hope JD Vance appreciates how much free speech there is in the UK now pic.twitter.com/qy3j0tNfLN — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) March 5, 2025

It also went down rather well on the other side of the Atlantic, along with the Daily Express (which, frankly, we can do very much without).

The British tabloids’ response to JD Vance’s disrespectful comments about the British military. pic.twitter.com/C0HNmxZ8D2 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 4, 2025

Boom.

1.

"JD Dunce" is going to stick — James R Kennedy (@CannyJimKenny) March 5, 2025

2.

As a I wish you all the success in the world getting rid of that fat orange fuck, the couch shagger and president musk — PATTON WAS RIGHT ABOUT russia (@WasnWrong) March 4, 2025

3.

You know it's bad when you've lost The Express… — Dr Freudstein (@of_woy) March 4, 2025

4.

I think the best one so far is "Hillbilly Himmler" — John Donovan (@JohnDon58086814) March 5, 2025

5.

I bet he won’t like this free speech lol @JDVance — pissed off (@yemeniz1) March 5, 2025

6.

this is great, rightfully deserved, never should have messed with Ukraine, the curses will keep coming. — Laser State (@laserstate) March 5, 2025

7.

Yep, we don’t mess about. — WildCatonit‍⬛☘️ (@CatOnIt00) March 4, 2025

Lots more Daily Star here (and you can read their JD Vance story here).

Source @dailystar H/T @mrdavemacleod