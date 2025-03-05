Politics daily star JD Vance

The Daily Star’s A++ front page was the perfect response to JD Vance and had people cheering on both sides of the Atlantic

John Plunkett. Updated March 5th, 2025

It’s been a few years now since the Daily Star so effectively – and entertainingly – owned our so-called political leaders, from Liz Truss and that lettuce to all the outrageous behaviour of Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson which feels like a lifetime ago right now.

These days the paper’s attention is now on the other side of the Atlantic, and after a week in which VP JD Vance said Britain had no freedom of speech and showed zero knowledge of our armed forces, Wednesday’s front page was the perfect riposte.

And over on Twitter @mrdavemacleod surely spoke for Brits everywhere.

It also went down rather well on the other side of the Atlantic, along with the Daily Express (which, frankly, we can do very much without).

Boom.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Lots more Daily Star here (and you can read their JD Vance story here).

READ MORE

JD Vance did a rapid reverse ferret after appearing to troll the UK’s troops and precisely no-one bought it – 17 military-grade comebacks

Source @dailystar H/T @mrdavemacleod