Need some light relief? You’re in luck. Here are Laurel and Hardy dancing to ‘Billie Jean’
For a quick antidote against all of this relentless doom and gloom, we turn to Stan and Ollie whose antics have been cheering people up for more than 100 years.
Here’s a rather fantastic clip of Laurel and Hardy mashed up with a soundtrack of Michael Jackson’s 1983 classic Billie Jean. It works better than you would think and is a most welcome shot of joy.
Thanks to Nostalgia Chick for the video and to Joe G for sharing it on Twitter.
Laurel and Hardy dancing to Billie Jean.
Have an awesome day everyone. pic.twitter.com/MdCD92Oa1G
— Joe G (@EastEndJoe) March 1, 2025
Just what the doctor ordered! People loved it.
1.
Turning off screeching CNN and kicking back to this on endless loop.
— Dave Ulmer+ (@InnovatorsX) March 1, 2025
2.
I love this! Thanks for sharing Joe.
— J (@JenC222) March 1, 2025
3.
Nice job! Very clever and enjoyable
— Merry R (@MerryR55236399) March 1, 2025
4.
I’ve long been a Laurel and Hardy fan, but this takes it to a new level!
— Donald Sweeting (@DSweeting) March 2, 2025
5.
Classic comedy meets classic music… what’s not to love?
— Noorudeen SK (@NoorudeenSK) March 1, 2025
6.
Thank you Joe. I didn’t know how much I needed this until now.
— Darlene D (@DarleneD1977) March 1, 2025
7.
Needed that.
— Dan Hoch (@HochMusic) March 2, 2025
8.
SUBLIME. https://t.co/T5yoAgjHF6
— Polly Clark (@MsPollyClark) March 2, 2025
9.
The World needs more of this, I feel https://t.co/FkjuKNlvT4
— Andrew Towner (@normotownz67) March 2, 2025
10.
Thanks! This is the content that makes staying in Twitter tolerable! #LovinIt https://t.co/dcHugCxULy
— patricia garcia (@patolin2805) March 1, 2025
11.
Some light hearted fun amongst all the geopolitical stress. https://t.co/7WKmgjeNZ6
— Michael Hepworth (@MichaelHepwort6) March 2, 2025
12.
I needed this today. We all need this. https://t.co/B9wZhKXeVx
— Rosemary Frazer (@RosemaryFrazer) March 1, 2025
13.
Who knew these two could become even cooler https://t.co/PgphpijUYR
— Thairific_Life (@thairific) March 2, 2025
We’ll leave you with the original clip taken from the 1937 film Way Out West. Any excuse …
Source Joe G