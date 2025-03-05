Need some light relief? You’re in luck. Here are Laurel and Hardy dancing to ‘Billie Jean’

Entertainment funny

For a quick antidote against all of this relentless doom and gloom, we turn to Stan and Ollie whose antics have been cheering people up for more than 100 years.

Here’s a rather fantastic clip of Laurel and Hardy mashed up with a soundtrack of Michael Jackson’s 1983 classic Billie Jean. It works better than you would think and is a most welcome shot of joy.

Thanks to Nostalgia Chick for the video and to Joe G for sharing it on Twitter.

Laurel and Hardy dancing to Billie Jean.

Have an awesome day everyone. pic.twitter.com/MdCD92Oa1G — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) March 1, 2025

Just what the doctor ordered! People loved it.

1.

Turning off screeching CNN and kicking back to this on endless loop. — Dave Ulmer+ (@InnovatorsX) March 1, 2025

2.

I love this! Thanks for sharing Joe. — J (@JenC222) March 1, 2025

3.

Nice job! Very clever and enjoyable — Merry R (@MerryR55236399) March 1, 2025

4.

I’ve long been a Laurel and Hardy fan, but this takes it to a new level! — Donald Sweeting (@DSweeting) March 2, 2025

5.

Classic comedy meets classic music… what’s not to love? — Noorudeen SK (@NoorudeenSK) March 1, 2025

6.

Thank you Joe. I didn’t know how much I needed this until now. — Darlene D (@DarleneD1977) March 1, 2025

7.

Needed that. — Dan Hoch (@HochMusic) March 2, 2025

8.

9.

The World needs more of this, I feel https://t.co/FkjuKNlvT4 — Andrew Towner (@normotownz67) March 2, 2025

10.

Thanks! This is the content that makes staying in Twitter tolerable! #LovinIt https://t.co/dcHugCxULy — patricia garcia (@patolin2805) March 1, 2025

11.

Some light hearted fun amongst all the geopolitical stress. https://t.co/7WKmgjeNZ6 — Michael Hepworth (@MichaelHepwort6) March 2, 2025

12.

I needed this today. We all need this. https://t.co/B9wZhKXeVx — Rosemary Frazer (@RosemaryFrazer) March 1, 2025

13.

Who knew these two could become even cooler https://t.co/PgphpijUYR — Thairific_Life (@thairific) March 2, 2025

We’ll leave you with the original clip taken from the 1937 film Way Out West. Any excuse …

READ MORE

This Laurel & Hardy clip went viral because it perfectly captures the time it’s taking Britain to leave the EU

Source Joe G Image Screengrab, Screengrab