Entertainment funny

Need some light relief? You’re in luck. Here are Laurel and Hardy dancing to ‘Billie Jean’

David Harris. Updated March 5th, 2025

For a quick antidote against all of this relentless doom and gloom, we turn to Stan and Ollie whose antics have been cheering people up for more than 100 years.

Here’s a rather fantastic clip of Laurel and Hardy mashed up with a soundtrack of Michael Jackson’s 1983 classic Billie Jean. It works better than you would think and is a most welcome shot of joy.

Thanks to Nostalgia Chick for the video and to Joe G for sharing it on Twitter.

Just what the doctor ordered! People loved it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

We’ll leave you with the original clip taken from the 1937 film Way Out West. Any excuse …

READ MORE

This Laurel & Hardy clip went viral because it perfectly captures the time it’s taking Britain to leave the EU

Source Joe G Image Screengrab, Screengrab