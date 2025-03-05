‘What’s the worst response to “I’m breaking up with you”?’ – 16 especially wrong things to say at the end of a relationship

Life r/AskReddit relationships

We all know to avoid those clichéd breakup lines like “It’s not you, it’s me”, but it turns out that’s not the worst thing someone can say when a relationship finally hits the rocks.

We say this after Redditor redflower5 posed this question to the good people of Ask Reddit.

‘What’s the worst response to “I’m breaking up with you”?’

Thoughts and prayers if anyone’s ever said any of these to you.

1.

“We were together?”

SoCalBootyHunter

2.

“Will you marry me?”

R0ZE-MARI

3.

“Cool, now my mom owes me $20.”

OneQuietFox

4.

‘Finally.’

red_hair_lover

5.

‘My ex said okay and walked away. When I tried to keep talking to him he said “You just broke up with me, there’s nothing more to say.” I never saw him again.’

TheMusicLuvr

6.

‘That’s okay, I like your best friend more anyway.’

clue_less05

7.

‘I was about to write “no you are not”. ‘Tried that once actually. He asked why I was breaking up with him and thereafter explained that my reasons weren’t true. I was so confused that I just accepted it and stayed. Dumped him a week later and cut all contact.’

Successful_Body_9585

8.