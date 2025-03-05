Simply 5 glorious seconds that show why we still really miss Vine
Remember Vine? It was to video what Twitter/X used to be to blogging, forcing users to be succinct and creative to get their points across. Of course, Vine has gone and Twitter/X doubled its character count, then became Disinformation Central, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still into the whole brevity thing.
A Vine which appears to have been created by Will Leinweber captured exactly what it was all about, and luckily, it can still be seen.
That’s commitment to the joke, if we ever saw it. In case you’ve been in a cave for the last three decades, this is the Pixar animation Will was recreating.
His – probably literal – pains were very much appreciated.
I actually love this. https://t.co/Zr9URZaFqP
— Kevin Smith (@kevatron) March 19, 2019
While we’re talking stupid videos that make me laugh every time, might as well include this one too https://t.co/Vhm4ixAsdD
— Dave Musson (he/him) (@davemusson) March 25, 2019
I’ve watched this dozens of times and it keeps getting better
— Charlie Copprell (@ccopprell) March 17, 2019
One more example of why women live longer than men https://t.co/WS1A5a6b6w
— marcia furriel (@mardoux) March 18, 2019
PIXAR’s budget must’ve been cut https://t.co/Ss2MtwvxkN
— Chris (@ChrisTrengove) June 7, 2020
Not only is it the most appropriate use of the internet, it works so well as a metaphor.
mondays https://t.co/t3WAnMazji
— QUIX (@QUIX) March 18, 2019
Source will leinweber H/T Patryk Hrabia Imafe Screengrab