Lee Anderson told people to ‘do the maths’ about migration and this calculated A++ comeback was simply magnificent

To the world of Lee Anderson now, where the Reform UK MP and chief whip – ha! – been getting hot under the collar about migration again. Well, everyone needs hobbies, right?

Specifically, he shared with his followers the claim that 1,000 ‘illegal migrants’ had ‘broken into the counntry’ over the last seven days.

Leaving aside the unfortunate/incendiary language (depending on your point of view) there was something in particular about his tweet that caught people’s attention.

In the past 7 days 1,000 illegal migrants have broken into our country. Each illegal costs you £41,000 a year. You do the maths for one year. pic.twitter.com/tHzZFxgFKw — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) March 4, 2025

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

Fact

– a majority will be asylum seekers

Fact

– they have to set foot on UK soil to claim

Fact

Anderson is fully aware of this. — dave lawrence (@dave43law) March 4, 2025

… surely no-one said it better than this person.

did you really need a calculator to work that out https://t.co/ssNsEz30vv — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) March 4, 2025

Boom.

Bless him, he ran out of fingers and toes — Sam (@samshistoryjam) March 4, 2025

Their voters would — The FPL JUiCE Show (@fpl_juice) March 4, 2025

When you start using big numbers, you're gonna need a calc. For anyone who doesn't know, calc is short for calculator. I'm just using slang guys — Gijs (@Gijsrit) March 5, 2025

He checks his hand before each speech in HoCs because he has written which political party he’s affiliated to this year. — Jonny (@J1996_x) March 5, 2025

Don’t whatever you do ask him how much it would cost to make his 30p meals for, say, 100 days. Minds blown.

