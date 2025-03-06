Politics lee anderson takedowns

Lee Anderson told people to ‘do the maths’ about migration and this calculated A++ comeback was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated March 6th, 2025

To the world of Lee Anderson now, where the Reform UK MP and chief whip – ha! – been getting hot under the collar about migration again. Well, everyone needs hobbies, right?

Specifically, he shared with his followers the claim that 1,000 ‘illegal migrants’ had ‘broken into the counntry’ over the last seven days.

Leaving aside the unfortunate/incendiary language (depending on your point of view) there was something in particular about his tweet that caught people’s attention.

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

… surely no-one said it better than this person.

Boom.

Don’t whatever you do ask him how much it would cost to make his 30p meals for, say, 100 days. Minds blown.

READ MORE

Keir Starmer’s pitch perfect response to JD Vance didn’t even mention the American VP by name and was all the better for it

Source