Keir Starmer’s pitch perfect response to JD Vance didn’t even mention the American VP by name and was all the better for it

John Plunkett. Updated March 5th, 2025

You will already know by now the big bucket of opprobrium that was poured on JD Vance after the American vice president appeared to refer to the UK (and France) as a ‘random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 years’.

Vance later frantically backtracked, saying he wasn’t actually referring to any country in particular.

But if he wasn’t talking about the UK and France in this context, then who was he talking about? No answers were forthcoming, obviously).

And we mention it again because Sir Keir Starmer, whose productive meeting with Vance’s boss last week has now been rather put in the shade, had what looked like the perfect riposte for the American VP at PMQs today.

And it was even classier because it didn’t mention Vance by name.

Bravo, PM.

Vance might not have been at the forefront of Stormer’s mind when he said it, but he was definitely in there somewhere.

To conclude …

