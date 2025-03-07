Alexander Armstrong complained that tax on private schools had left him ‘extremely poor’ – 14 anything but Pointless comebacks

Celebrity alexander armstrong Keir Starmer

Spare a thought, if you will, for Pointless presenter and much else besides Alexander Armstrong, who it appears has been hit hard by Labour’s tax on private schools.

The main argument for imposing 20% VAT on school fees, you might remember, was that it is a progressive tax and will raise £1bn a year, so not half bad, then.

Except for people like Armstrong, for whom it has apparently had a devastating effect. So much so that he told the Daily Telegraph it has made him ‘really angry’ and ‘extremely poor’.

You can read the full article here but this is what the presenter had to say on VAT on private schools.

‘I’m feeling really, really angry about that, and extremely poor. ‘In our case, private school is the only place available for our children to learn music. Our 10-year-old has special educational needs, he couldn’t survive in the state system. We have chosen that not because we’re evil, and not because we want to buy a head-start for our children, but we want them to have as good an education as we can get. ‘There’s a real anger towards private schools from some quarters and I find that so antithetical to everything I believe about society. There was something really vituperative about [Starmer] bringing it in in the middle of the school year. ‘I loathe tribal politics. I’m allergic to it from the Right and scared of it from the Left. It felt really unpleasant and nasty.’

Poor chap! He’s also got the hump about inheritance tax and farms because he’s also a farmer, but one thing at a time.

And while we’re ready ourselves to organise a whip-round, these comebacks were surely anything but Pointless.

Just scraping by like the rest of us who live on a 26-acre farm in Gloucestershire and have had to take on extra jobs (at Classic FM) https://t.co/7QzJFeE4jl — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) March 7, 2025

How utterly pathetic. I do not see why a private school should be considered a charity which receives money from

Tax payers. I want my money to go the underfunded state schools. And he doesn’t know the meaning of the word poor. How dare he. — Sue Wood (@beneathbluster) March 6, 2025

Will nobody think of the <checks notes> multimillionaire TV personalities? A reported £1.1m every year, from license fee payers. But why not tell the Telegraph “over lunch in Soho” that you resent paying your tax? What could go wrong. ~AA pic.twitter.com/D8pKKN5Snz — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 7, 2025

In their wildest dreams, Keir Starmer's Government couldn't have hoped for a less sympathetic campaign than that currently being waged against imposing VAT on private school fees pic.twitter.com/UMTeuniwGc — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 7, 2025

[in the violin shop] hello, i would lhttps://www.telegraph.co.uk/books/authors/alexander-armstrong-interview/ike to purchase a small violin. no, no, even smaller than that https://t.co/su8GEhkfE5 — Josh Salisbury (@josh_salisbury) March 7, 2025

“extremely poor” alexander you are a multi-millionaire with more blue in the ancestry section of your wikipedia than an eiffel 65 video, shut the fuck up pic.twitter.com/j5x4NcksZY — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) March 7, 2025

