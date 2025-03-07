This isn’t the first time Trump has been totally bamboozled by a question but it’s 100% the funniest (sound up!)

US donald trump Ukraine

You don’t need anyone to show up Donald Trump for exactly what he is, you just let the man do it to himself, and in a week of extraordinary moments in the Oval Office, they don’t get much more eye-popping than this.

It was a question about Ukrainians who sought shelter in the US after the Russian invasion who now fear having their temporary legal status revoked.

Hard to believe, we know, and it was the subject of this question to Trump who was across the facts just as much as you’d expect. Which is to say, in no way shape or form. Sound up!

REPORTER: Are you considering revoking the TPS status for the more than 20,000 Ukrainians who live here in the US? TRUMP: What are you saying? REPORTER: TPS status. TRUMP: On GPS? pic.twitter.com/Dq6KCGzkwq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2025

And here is precisely what people made of that.

A very stable genius https://t.co/qrp0eJXxVo — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) March 7, 2025

Watching Trump process information is like watching a squirrel try to do calculus. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 6, 2025

Always remember – he knows absolutely nothing about anything except scamming https://t.co/cUZhspcA5o — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) March 6, 2025

Someone in the background prompts him that it’s Temporary Protective Status and he STILL doesn’t fucking understand what it means! — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) March 6, 2025

If Joe Biden said, “Huh? What? GPS?,” Nate Silver would say he needed to be 25th Amendment’ed, Cosplay Camo Hat Guy would call him a senile dementia patient and NYT Urkel Guy would do a 5-part podcast series about how right he was and how owned the loser partisan libs were. https://t.co/z02CrmaJDJ — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) March 7, 2025

Put aside him confusing TPS and GPS, it’s a classic Trump answer on any specific policy related question ‘some people say, I’ll be looking at it, decision soon’. That he’s managed to get through 10 years of avoiding questions with that basic formula is an indictment of our media. https://t.co/HyeZvyKVuN — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 7, 2025

