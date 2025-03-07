US donald trump Ukraine

This isn’t the first time Trump has been totally bamboozled by a question but it’s 100% the funniest (sound up!)

John Plunkett. Updated March 7th, 2025

You don’t need anyone to show up Donald Trump for exactly what he is, you just let the man do it to himself, and in a week of extraordinary moments in the Oval Office, they don’t get much more eye-popping than this.

It was a question about Ukrainians who sought shelter in the US after the Russian invasion who now fear having their temporary legal status revoked.

Hard to believe, we know, and it was the subject of this question to Trump who was across the facts just as much as you’d expect. Which is to say, in no way shape or form. Sound up!

GPS? FFS!

And here is precisely what people made of that.

