US JD Vance

Our 21 favourites from the hilarious photo-edited JD Vance trend

Poke Reporter. Updated March 9th, 2025

The whole world (okay – a bit of hyperbole, there) watched JD Vance whip up an attack against Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, with Donald Trump jumping in, and *checks notes* Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s boyfriend criticising the Ukrainian president’s choice of clothing.

Despite condemnation from heads of state, media outlets, and many on social media, the vice president’s outburst led the White House to proudly post his stupidest comment for all the world to see again.

The post was dragged into the next US administration – which is about 99 per cent certain to be a Democrat one after this plays out – and one of the most popular responses was this photo-edit.

It started a trend of photoshopping Vance to varying degrees, which even made Ron Filipkowski say this.

Out of control or not, they’re very well executed and pretty funny. Here are some of the best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2