Our 21 favourites from the hilarious photo-edited JD Vance trend

US JD Vance

The whole world (okay – a bit of hyperbole, there) watched JD Vance whip up an attack against Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, with Donald Trump jumping in, and *checks notes* Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s boyfriend criticising the Ukrainian president’s choice of clothing.

Despite condemnation from heads of state, media outlets, and many on social media, the vice president’s outburst led the White House to proudly post his stupidest comment for all the world to see again.

“Have you said thank you once?” –@VP JD Vance pic.twitter.com/kDu0o6gDd4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2025

The post was dragged into the next US administration – which is about 99 per cent certain to be a Democrat one after this plays out – and one of the most popular responses was this photo-edit.

DAT HAS NUTS, I'M AWERGIC TO NUTS. pic.twitter.com/mpXxMl6pv5 — Dip Wheeler (@DipWheeler) March 4, 2025

It started a trend of photoshopping Vance to varying degrees, which even made Ron Filipkowski say this.

The Vance memes are out of control. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 7, 2025

Out of control or not, they’re very well executed and pretty funny. Here are some of the best.

1.

In a hundred or a thousand years' time, historians will be unable to say for certain what JD Vance actually looked like. pic.twitter.com/Z21iJcSz8w — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) March 5, 2025

2.

This is rare JD Vance it happens only once in a few decades. Like and share for 99 years of wealth. You will never lack money for travel or trips pic.twitter.com/6AkeEbHhQ9 — Gregory G. Glimmer (@GregoryGlimmer) March 4, 2025

3.

4.

WE ARE AWERGIC TO NUTS. pic.twitter.com/sFUqoTByDH — Dip Wheeler (@DipWheeler) March 5, 2025

5.

6.

When you haven't posted a JD Vance meme in a few hours. pic.twitter.com/LucY9xC6gl — Klara (@klara_sjo) March 6, 2025

7.

Kim Jong-Vance pic.twitter.com/2ue0Sw7inB — Borg Fella and 69 others (@BorgFella420) March 6, 2025

8.

9.

Vance, Thune and senators walking into Trump’s joint address https://t.co/VzKhCIuMb0 pic.twitter.com/2rzjuAMM5K — if the pilot's white, ditch the flight (@lib_crusher) March 5, 2025

10.

11.